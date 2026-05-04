Bitcoin Price Dumps Suddenly as Iran Reportedly Attacked US Warship in Hormuz

The reported attacks came after Trump announced a naval mission in the key Strait of Hormuz.

Bitcoin’s price surge to over $80,500 came to a screeching halt as the tension between Iran and the US skyrocketed in the past several hours, which included reports about an attack on a US warship.

Citing information from Iran’s state media IRGC, Al Jazeera noted minutes ago that two missiles hit a US Navy vessel near Jask in the Hormuz after it ignored warnings from the Revolutionary Guard to stop.

The latest developments took place shortly after US President Donald Trump said his country is launching a new mission to guide ships out of the Strait in what they believe is a “humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern countries, but, in particular, the country of Iran.”

The primary cryptocurrency reacted immediately with a violent drop that pushed it south toward $78,000. The asset peaked at over $80,500 earlier today, which became its highest price tag in over three months.

However, the reported attacks brought instant volatility back to the market, with most altcoins following suit. The liquidations are up to $450 million in the past 24 hours, with over $70 million in longs coming in the last hour alone.

Almost 110,000 traders have been wrecked in the past day, according to data from CoinGlass.