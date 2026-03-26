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Bitcoin Price Drops Below $70K as Short-Term Holders Hit Mass Capitulation

Meanwhile, another analyst said that 'weak hands' have left the bitcoin market, which is typically a long-term bullish sign.
Jordan Lyanchev

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After another unsuccessful attempt to decisively reclaim the $72,000 resistance, bitcoin’s price dipped by two grand again, slipping below $70,000.

Popular analyst Michaël van de Poppe weighed in on BTC’s longer-term performance, explaining why the current environment could be a “great time to buy.”

BTC Tanks as STHs Reach Capitulation

A week ago, bitcoin peaked at $76,000 for the first time in a month and a half. The subsequent rejection pushed it south to under $68,000, where it found some support and jumped to $72,000 yesterday. However, it was stopped once again and dipped below $70,000 earlier this morning, as it continues to be heavily influenced by the war in the Middle East as well as the developments in other financial markets.

Van de Poppe noted that short-term holders of the largest cryptocurrency are in ‘massive losses, a phenomenon called ‘Capitulation.” He added that this metric’s indications now mimic current market sentiment ‘quite well.’

The analyst explained that many investors anticipated a strong BTC rebound when it initially dropped to $80,000, which is why they bought more. However, as the asset continued to retrace to sub-$70,000 levels, their positions turned red almost two months ago.

This flipped the overall market sentiment quite ‘fearful,’ and van de Poppe said he hasn’t seen it this bad before. However, “this has proven to be a great time to buy assets, as markets are always higher 12 months after such a capitulation event.”

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Weak Hands Are Out

In a slightly related post, fellow analyst Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin’s Realized Cap for new holders has “hit a significant low.” According to him, this means that ‘weak hands’ have disappeared from the BTC market, as these red zones “represent a total washout of speculative froth.”

Such instances led to major changes in market dynamics, as when speculative interest supply dries up, only “high-conviction holders” are left. History shows that this is generally the transition point from a “cooling period to the next major accumulation phase.”

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.