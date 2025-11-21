Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Bitcoin Price Dips Toward $81K, Liquidations Approach $2 Billion

Bitcoin dumped below $82,000 as the market fails to catch a bid during the early European trading session on Friday.
George Georgiev
Last updated: Nov 21, 2025 @ 09:50 UTC (3 hours ago)

Share:

Share:

Bitcoin’s price continues to drop, trading around $84,000 at the time of this writing. It dipped below $82,000 on Binance moments ago, triggering a wave of liquidated leveraged positions across exchanges.

BTCUSD_2025-11-21_10-10-12
Source: TradingView

Data from Coinglass shows that the total value of liquidated positions has reached $2 billion over the past 24 hours.

Screenshot 2025-11-21 at 10.13.01
Source: CoinGlass

As you can see, liquidated long positions approached $1 billion in the past hour alone, intensified by the fresh sell-off that pushed the market further down.

As CryptoPotato reported, the latest decline also means that the average spot BTC ETF investor is currently underwater. After all, the asset lost more than $20,000 in the past 10 days, having traded at around $107K on November 11th.

If you’re wondering why Bitcoin’s price is down today, ETF outflows reached a whopping $903 million today, according to data from Farside.

On the flipside, the ongoing crash is also prompting many whales to buy the dip. There’s a notable market divergence, with flows shifting from dumping to accumulation by larger wallets, though the price action remains hectic.

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
SECRET PARTNERSHIP BONUS for CryptoPotato readers: Use this link to register and unlock $1,500 in exclusive BingX Exchange rewards (limited time offer).

Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price
News Icon

About the author

George Georgiev
Contact:

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.