Bitcoin Price Dips as US-Europe Alliance Reaches ‘Breaking Point’ Over Iran War: Report

After a prolonged period of little to no action, in which it maintained above $67,000, BTC’s price has dipped by about a grand since yesterday’s peak.

The latest price action coincided with a report from the Wall Street Journal, cited by The Kobeissi Letter, about the quickly deteriorating relationship between the European Union and the USA.

The coverage informed that the alliance, which has held for almost a century, is reaching a “breaking point” over the war in Iran as US President Donald Trump is unhappy with the fact that the EU leaders have refused to help.

Recall that several EU states, including Spain, France, and Italy, have repeatedly denied providing any military support to the US.

Some of the details from the latest WSJ report include Trump expressing “disgust” with European allies for not joining the war against Iran and questioning whether defending the Old Continent “serves US interests at all if Europeans do not help American military interventions in the Middle East or elsewhere.”

Additionally, the report described the White House’s stance as a “break” with American global strategy since the Second World War.

BREAKING: The US-Europe alliance is reportedly reaching a “breaking point” over the Iran War, and President Trump has “mused” to aides about backing out of NATO, per WSJ. Details include: 1. Trans-Atlantic ties between the US and Europe are “deteriorating rapidly” 2. Trump has… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 5, 2026

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BTC remained flatlined for over 36 hours leading up to today. Even yesterday’s reiterated warning against Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz couldn’t really move it. However, it dipped to $66,600 ($1,000 lower than yesterday’s peak) after the WSJ report.

Still, this is a relatively minor price volatility in what was expected to be a less eventful weekend. However, the expectations for April are quite high for more fluctuations, starting from Monday when Trump’s deadline for Iran expires.