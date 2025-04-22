Bitcoin’s price continues to trend upwards, breaking above the coveted psychological and technical resistance level at $90,000. The last time it traded at this level was on March 7th – around six weeks ago.

The cryptocurrency is now up 3.3% in the past 24 hours, bringing its total weekly gains to 7.3%. According to CoinGecko, its dominance over the rest of the market currently stands at 61.6% and has been increasing through the day as well. This signals that BTC is outperforming the altcoin market.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier today, Bitcoin’s dominance is at a 4-year peak, signaling strong investor confidence in the primary cryptocurrency.

Speaking of altcoins, most of them are in the green as well. Ethereum is charting a 1.5% increase, XRP is up by 1%, while SOL and DOGE are performing better, surging by almost 4% each.

This move has caused an uptick in liquidated positions across the derivatives market, which currently stand at around $320 million, according to data from CoinGlass. Naturally, the majority of these are short positions accounting for around $190 million of the total.