Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will The Rally Continue as BTC Nears Key Breakout Point?

Bitcoin is pressing into a major test. The rebound from the $60,000 area has now extended into the mid-$70,000s, which means the price is no longer just recovering. It is challenging the first real ceiling of this bounce, and that makes the current zone especially important for the next directional move.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart has improved meaningfully, but the broader trend has not fully flipped yet. BTC is now pushing back into the $75,000 to $80,000 region, which marked the previous breakdown area and has now turned into a heavy supply zone. The price is also approaching the higher trendline of the descending channel again, while still trading beneath both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, located at $80,000 and $93,000 levels, respectively.

That combination makes the current level a key decision area. If buyers can reclaim this region with a clean daily break, the recovery would start to look much more structural. If not, this could still end up being another lower-high rejection inside the broader corrective trend. For now, the chart is stronger than it was a few weeks ago, but not yet fully repaired.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the structure remains constructive. Bitcoin has continued printing higher lows and highs inside its rising recovery channel, and the latest move has carried the price right into the upper resistance band around $73,000 to $76,000. That shows buyers are still in control in the short term.

Momentum is also firm, with the RSI holding in the upper half of its range and recently pushing higher again. Still, the market is now at a confluence zone where horizontal resistance and the upper trend boundary meet. So this is where continuation needs confirmation. A breakout could open the door to a stronger leg higher, while rejection here would likely drag BTC back toward the middle of the channel.

Sentiment Analysis

From a sentiment perspective, funding rates remain negative even as the price keeps climbing. That is a notable divergence. It shows that derivatives traders are still not leaning aggressively long, and short exposure remains relatively elevated despite the recovery.

That kind of backdrop is often supportive rather than bearish in the near term. When the price rises while funding stays subdued or negative, it suggests the move is not being driven by overcrowded bullish leverage. In other words, sentiment is still cautious, and that leaves room for upside if BTC can break resistance, since the market has not yet reached an overheated condition, and a short liquidation cascade could be the fuel the price needs to jump aggressively.