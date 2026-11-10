Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will BTC Crash Below $70K Next as Selling Pressure Intensifies?

Bitcoin has slipped beneath the $74K support area, leaving buyers struggling to regain control near $74.5K. The latest breakdown increases the risk of a deeper correction, while the liquidation heatmap highlights nearby concentrations on both sides of the market.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows Bitcoin trading below the lower boundary of the $75K–$78K demand zone following repeated tests. The earlier recovery toward $81K was rejected near the ascending channel’s midpoint, and subsequent rebounds have failed to reverse the sequence of lower highs and lower lows.

Although recent candles show buying interest beneath $74K, the response has been insufficient to reclaim the broken demand zone sustainably. The current daily candle remains open, so confirmation depends on whether Bitcoin closes below $75K or recovers that level before the session ends.

Continued acceptance beneath $75K would leave the ascending channel’s lower boundary, around $73K, as the next important technical reference. A decisive break below that trendline would weaken the broader rising structure and expose the marked $67.8K–$69.8K demand zone, which encompasses part of August’s strong upward expansion.

Alternatively, reclaiming $75K would reduce immediate downside pressure, but buyers would still need to recover $78K to demonstrate a more meaningful improvement.

Until then, rebounds remain vulnerable to selling within the former demand area.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart shows Bitcoin breaking beneath both its descending channel’s lower boundary and the recent consolidation base. The marked decision zone around $75.5K–$77K now sits overhead, making it an important test for any recovery.

The initial selloff reached approximately $73.5K before buyers pushed the price back toward $75.5K. However, that bounce failed near the lower edge of the decision zone, and BTC has since returned toward $74.5K. This rejection suggests that former support is beginning to act as resistance.

As long as Bitcoin remains below $75.5K–$77K, another test of the $73.5K low remains plausible. Losing that low would reinforce the bearish continuation scenario and bring the daily channel support around $73K into focus.

Conversely, reclaiming the decision zone would weaken the immediate breakdown and could support a recovery toward the descending channel’s upper boundary around $79K–$80K. The broader $79.8K–$82K supply zone remains a substantial obstacle beyond that initial recovery.

Sentiment Analysis

The Binance liquidation heatmap shows a nearby concentration of estimated long-liquidation exposure around $73K–$73.5K, beneath Bitcoin’s current price. This broadly aligns with the recent low and the approaching daily channel boundary, making it a relevant area if selling continues.

A move through this concentration could trigger forced long closures and amplify short-term volatility. However, the cluster represents potential liquidation exposure rather than confirmed buying demand, so reaching it would not automatically establish a bottom.

Above the market, a prominent concentration sits around $76.5K–$77.5K, overlapping the upper portion of the four-hour decision zone. A successful reclaim of nearby resistance could expose these levels and potentially accelerate a rebound through short liquidations. Larger overhead concentrations remain around $81K–$82K.

For now, the weak price structure keeps the nearby downside cluster in focus. A sustained recovery through $75.5K–$77K would be needed to shift attention toward the more substantial liquidation concentrations above.