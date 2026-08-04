Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will BTC Break Above $66K or Fall Below $62K Next?

Bitcoin continues to trade within a well-defined consolidation range after failing to establish a meaningful recovery from its late June lows. While short-term price action has stabilized above key support, the broader structure remains neutral to bearish, with overhead resistance still capping every rally. At the same time, the Coinbase Premium Index remains in negative territory, suggesting that US spot demand has yet to return in a convincing manner.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC continues to trade around $63.5K after spending several weeks ranging beneath the $67K resistance zone. This area has repeatedly rejected bullish advances and now represents the first major hurdle for buyers.

The broader trend remains bearish as the price continues to trade below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are sloping downward around the $68K and $70K regions, respectively. These moving averages reinforce the bearish higher-timeframe structure and create a strong confluence resistance zone above the market.

On the downside, the first important demand area remains at $60K, where buyers previously stepped in to defend the market following the sharp June decline. Below that, the final major support sits around $54K, which would likely become the next downside target if the current range eventually breaks lower.

Meanwhile, momentum remains relatively muted. The RSI is hovering around the midpoint near 50, reflecting a balanced market with neither buyers nor sellers maintaining clear control. Unless BTC reclaims the $67K resistance area, the broader structure continues to favor range-bound trading rather than the beginning of a sustained recovery.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The lower timeframe highlights a market that is consolidating above the $62K short-term support after several failed attempts to break lower.

The asset has recently bounced from this demand zone and is now trading inside a small fair value gap formed around $63K. This imbalance is acting as the immediate short-term support, and buyers will need to rebound from this area before attempting another move toward the range highs.

As long as BTC holds above the $62K support, another push toward $66K remains possible. However, repeated failures around the upper boundary would continue to strengthen the existing range and increase the probability of another rotation back toward support.

To the downside, a decisive breakdown below $62K would invalidate the current short-term recovery and expose the broader $60K demand zone once again.

Sentiment Analysis

The Coinbase Premium Index continues to paint a cautious picture despite Bitcoin’s recent stabilization. The metric remains below the zero line, currently around -0.08, indicating that BTC is still trading at a discount on Coinbase relative to offshore exchanges.

Historically, sustained positive Coinbase Premium readings have coincided with stronger buying activity from US institutional and spot investors. In contrast, persistent negative values often reflect weaker spot demand or relatively stronger selling pressure from US participants.

Although the index has recovered from the deeply negative readings recorded during previous selloffs, it has yet to establish a sustained move back into positive territory. This suggests that the recent price stabilization has not been accompanied by meaningful accumulation from Coinbase participants.

As a result, Bitcoin’s recovery appears to be driven more by short-term positioning than by strong spot demand from US investors. A sustained move of the Coinbase Premium Index above zero would strengthen the bullish case as it would show large US investors and institutional traders returning, while continued negative readings would leave the market vulnerable to renewed downside pressure if key support levels begin to fail.