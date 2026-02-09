Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why the $60K-$62K Zone Is Make or Break

Bitcoin has entered a highly sensitive phase after an aggressive downside continuation. The recent sell-off has pushed it into a historically reactive demand region of $60K, while broader risk sentiment remains fragile. The market is approaching a juncture where technical structure, higher-timeframe demand, and on-chain liquidity dynamics converge, making the coming sessions critical for short- to mid-term direction.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin remains structurally bearish, as the price has been printing major lower highs and has reached the channel’s lower boundary. The recent sell-off also resulted in a clear breach of the prior major daily low around $75K, confirming a breakdown in market structure and triggering forced liquidation flows.

However, once the asset reached the $60K–$62K demand zone, selling pressure decelerated sharply. This area has historically acted as a high-interest accumulation region, and the latest reaction reinforces its relevance. Since tapping this zone, Bitcoin has managed to recover toward the $69K–$70K region, but the rebound has lacked momentum and follow-through.

The daily chart now reflects balance rather than trend. Sellers are no longer pressing prices lower aggressively, yet buyers are also unable to reclaim the former support at $75K–$77K, which has now transitioned into a clear supply zone. As long as Bitcoin remains capped below that area, the broader daily bias stays cautious, with consolidation favored over continuation.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, it is evident that the price has rebounded from the $60K threshold, and is now oscillating around $69K–$70K. The character of price action has shifted from impulsive candles to overlapping ranges, signaling exhaustion on the sell side.

The channel’s mid trendline is considered the main supply range near the $73K area, while the internal resistance around the $70K consistently rejects upside attempts. On the downside, demand remains clearly defined between $60K and $62K, where buyers previously stepped in with conviction.

This creates a compressed environment where Bitcoin is effectively boxed between a rising demand floor and a descending resistance ceiling. Until price either loses the $60K–$62K support or reclaims $75K with strength, the most probable outcome remains range-bound price action rather than a directional move.

Sentiment Analysis

Bitcoin has now reached the realized price of the 18-month to 2-year holder cohort, placing this group in a breakeven state. This level, located around the $60K range, is particularly important because it often acts as a behavioral inflection point, where holders are more likely to either defend their cost basis or exit positions if confidence weakens.

From an on-chain perspective, this realized price currently functions as a key support zone. If buying pressure absorbs supply at this level, the market is likely to stabilize and transition into a consolidation phase. However, failure to hold this area could trigger additional sell pressure as this cohort moves into a loss.

On the upside, the realized price of the 12-month to 18-month cohort around $85K-$90K now represents a clear resistance, as these holders are underwater and may sell into any relief rally. Overall, Bitcoin is trading at a critical equilibrium zone where consolidation is favored unless a decisive break occurs in either direction.