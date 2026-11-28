Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why BTC’s Compression Below $60K Could Spark an Extended Consolidation

Bitcoin is compressing near $59.5K following its sharp November decline. Buyers continue to defend the recent demand area, but repeated failed recoveries suggest that a prolonged consolidation may precede the next decisive move.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows Bitcoin stabilizing between the marked range low around $55.1K–$57.3K and overhead supply at approximately $63.8K–$66.1K. The strong rejection from $55.1K interrupted the selloff, although subsequent candles have struggled to sustain a recovery above $61K–$62K.

This behavior suggests that selling momentum has slowed without a clear reversal in the broader bearish structure. Price remains below the consolidation that preceded the latest decline, leaving the range’s upper boundary as an important potential source of selling pressure.

Holding above $55.1K–$57.3K would preserve the developing base and allow further consolidation or another recovery attempt. A sustained move through $62K could bring the $63.8K–$66.1K supply zone back into focus. Reclaiming that area would materially improve the recovery outlook, with the next marked supply sitting around $68.4K–$71K.

Conversely, a decisive daily close beneath $55.1K would invalidate the current range defense and expose the lower demand zone around $52.5K–$54.2K.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart shows price compressing within a symmetrical triangle, defined by descending resistance and rising support from the $55.1K low. Bitcoin’s latest recovery stalled around $61.5K–$62K before returning toward $59.5K, placing the lower trendline back in focus.

Rising support currently passes through approximately $58.5K–$59K. A confirmed breakdown would increase the likelihood of another test of the $55.1K–$57.3K demand zone. Given the preceding bearish impulse, downside continuation remains a risk until buyers demonstrate stronger follow-through.

Alternatively, a sustained breakout above descending resistance around $62K–$62.5K would weaken the immediate bearish setup and could support an advance toward $63.8K–$66.1K supply. Acceptance above that zone would provide stronger confirmation than a brief triangle breakout.

The four-hour RSI has slipped back below 50 into the low-40s, indicating that the recent improvement in momentum has faded. With the price still inside the pattern, confirmation through a sustained breakout and subsequent defense of the broken boundary remains important.

Sentiment Analysis

The Futures Volume Bubble Map shows a fresh cluster of overheating readings around $59K–$61K following Bitcoin’s steep decline. These signals identify unusually elevated futures trading activity, although they do not independently reveal positioning direction or confirm excessive leverage.

The earlier overheating episodes highlighted on the chart were followed by prolonged periods of range-bound trading, particularly after the early-2024 surge. This historical tendency supports the possibility that the latest overheating cluster could also give way to an extended consolidation as the market absorbs the recent volatility. It is a recurring observation within the displayed sample rather than a guaranteed outcome.

That interpretation aligns with the emerging daily range and four-hour compression. Bitcoin may need time to establish balance between demand near $55K–$57K and supply around $64K–$66K before a durable directional move develops.

Overheating therefore should not be treated as confirmation of a bottom. Continued defense of demand would support the consolidation scenario, while a sustained breakdown below the range would show that elevated futures activity has failed to arrest the broader decline.