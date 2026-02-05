Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why $70,000 Is the Most Critical Level Right Now

Bitcoin continues to face intense selling pressure, breaking below its yearly lows amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. This risk-off backdrop has accelerated downside momentum, and while further weakness remains possible, the market is increasingly approaching levels that could trigger a short-term consolidation phase in the days ahead.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC has been hit by aggressive sell-side activity, driving the price decisively below key support levels, including the major yearly low at $74K. The decline has now extended into the $70K psychological zone, a historically significant area where resting demand and dip-buying interest are likely to emerge.

If this demand region succeeds in absorbing selling pressure and fresh buyers step in, the current downtrend may pause, allowing the market to transition into a corrective consolidation phase. In that scenario, the price action would likely stabilize within a $70K–$80K range as the market cools off. However, a clear failure to hold the $70K level would expose Bitcoin to another downside leg, with the next notable support located near the $63K region.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

From a lower-timeframe perspective, the 4-hour chart shows Bitcoin trading within a well-defined bearish channel, confirming a structurally weak market environment. The asset recently broke below the channel’s midline near $74K, triggering an impulsive sell-off toward the lower boundary of the structure.

Despite the sharp decline, Bitcoin has now reached a critical support level at $70K, which also carries strong psychological importance for market participants. Given the speed and intensity of the recent move, the market is likely in need of a consolidation and corrective phase. As a result, the most probable near-term scenario is choppy, range-bound price action around the $70K support until a clearer directional signal emerges. In the event of a relief bounce, the $75K and $80K supply zones stand out as the primary upside targets.

Sentiment Analysis

The futures average order size chart shows a notable shift in participant behavior as Bitcoin trades around the $70K region. The appearance of green dots at this level signals renewed whale participation, indicating that large players are actively engaging when price revisits this zone. Importantly, this is not an isolated event. The previous two occasions when Bitcoin traded around the same price range were also accompanied by green dots, reinforcing the idea that this area has historically attracted whale interest.

This repeated pattern suggests that the $70K region is perceived by large market participants as a favorable accumulation or positioning zone rather than an area for aggressive distribution. In contrast to periods dominated by red dots, which reflect retail-heavy or reactive selling, the return of green dots points to more strategic, higher-conviction activity in the futures market.

If this behavior persists and whale participation continues to strengthen around current levels, it increases the probability of a short- to mid-term rebound. Large orders entering at these prices can absorb selling pressure and act as a catalyst for stabilization, potentially setting the stage for a relief move higher if broader market conditions allow.