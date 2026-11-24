Bitcoin Price Analysis: Where Does the $64.5K Rejection Leave BTC?

Bitcoin’s recovery from $55.1K has stalled after a sharp rejection near $64.5K, leaving the price around $60K. Buyers have defended the recent lows, but the rebound has yet to overcome the supply zone needed to improve the broader bearish structure.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows Bitcoin attempting to stabilize following its aggressive November sell-off. The long lower wick into the $55.1K–$57.4K demand zone attracted a strong buying response, but the subsequent recovery encountered selling near the lower edge of the $64K–$66K supply area.

That rejection has returned price toward $60K, showing that sellers remain active on rallies. The daily RSI remains below 30 despite recovering from its recent trough, indicating that momentum is still oversold. This leaves room for another recovery attempt, although the asset has yet to establish a convincing reversal.

Holding the recent rebound’s base around $58.8K–$59K would help preserve the stabilization attempt. A sustained recovery through $62K could bring the $64K–$66K supply zone back into focus. Reclaiming that zone would provide stronger evidence that the downward impulse is weakening.

Conversely, losing the nearby base would increase the risk of a return toward $55.1K–$57.4K demand. A decisive breakdown beneath $55.1K would expose the next marked support area around $52.5K–$54.2K.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart highlights a failed recovery into overhead supply. Bitcoin briefly spiked toward $64.5K before reversing sharply, and subsequent candles have fallen back toward $60.4K. The rejection suggests that the rally from $55.1K remains corrective within the larger downtrend.

The $64K–$66K supply zone has additional significance because it contains the 50% retracement of the marked decline from $74.8K to $55.1K, located near $64.97K. This confluence makes the area an important test for any renewed advance. The 61.8% retracement sits higher at approximately $67.29K, becoming relevant if buyers clear supply.

In the near term, reclaiming the recent consolidation around $61.3K–$61.8K would ease pressure and allow another recovery attempt. Until then, the latest lower high leaves price vulnerable to testing $58.8K–$59K.

A break beneath that support would weaken the developing base and shift attention toward the $55.1K–$57.4K demand zone. Buyers need sustained follow-through above nearby resistance to distinguish a broader recovery from another temporary bounce.

Sentiment Analysis

The one-week liquidation heatmap shows substantial estimated liquidation concentrations above the current price, particularly around $62.5K–$62.8K and $64.5K–$65K. The higher band broadly overlaps the technical supply zone and its 50% retracement level.

The recent spike reached the vicinity of overhead liquidation exposure before reversing. This illustrates how a move toward a liquidation cluster can produce a sharp reaction without establishing sustained upward momentum. Remaining overhead concentrations could still amplify a recovery through short liquidations if buyers regain control.

Below the market, fresh bands are visible around $59.1K–$59.4K and $58.3K–$58.6K. These suggest potential long-liquidation exposure beneath the rebound’s local base, creating scope for accelerated selling if support fails.

The heatmap therefore points to volatility on either side of the current consolidation. Price confirmation remains essential: reclaiming nearby resistance would favor another move toward overhead exposure, while losing $59K would increase the relevance of the lower liquidation bands.