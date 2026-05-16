Bitcoin Price Analysis: What Does the Rejection at $80K Mean for BTC’s Future?

Bitcoin’s recent recovery attempt appears to be losing momentum as the market once again received notable rejection below the $80K mark. The repeated inability to sustain gains above key thresholds suggests sellers remain dominant, increasing the likelihood of another corrective phase in the short term.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC recently experienced a slight bullish pullback following its rebound from the $78K support zone. However, this recovery rally was ultimately rejected around the critical $80K resistance region, which also aligns with the descending 200-day moving average near the $82K mark. The confluence of these resistance levels reinforces their significance and highlights persistent bearish sentiment across the market.

The rejection from this area suggests buyers are still unable to reclaim higher ground, while sellers continue defending overhead supply aggressively. As long as Bitcoin remains capped below the $80K-$82K region, the probability of an expanded bearish retracement remains elevated. In this scenario, the first major downside target would be the highlighted demand zone around $75K-$76K. A deeper correction could eventually expose lower support levels.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The lower timeframe provides further confirmation of weakening momentum. Bitcoin recently broke below a key ascending trendline that had supported the latest recovery phase. More importantly, the subsequent pullback toward this broken trendline resulted in another rejection, effectively validating the initial bearish breakout.

This classic breakdown-and-retest structure often signals continuation in the breakout direction, suggesting sellers remain in control. If bearish pressure persists, Bitcoin may continue declining toward the first important order block around the $75K-$76K region. Failure to hold this support could accelerate selling activity and expose the broader demand zone around $70K-$71K, which previously served as a strong accumulation area.

Sentiment Analysis

The Coinbase Premium Gap measures the price difference between Bitcoin traded on Coinbase and other major exchanges, particularly Binance. Since Coinbase activity is heavily associated with US institutional and spot investors, this metric is commonly used to gauge demand from American participants. Positive values typically indicate stronger spot buying pressure, while negative readings often reflect weaker demand or increased selling activity.

Recently, the indicator has fallen below the neutral 0 line once again, creating a negative premium gap. This shift implies that demand from US-based investors is fading, while selling pressure or cautious positioning is increasing. Historically, sustained negative readings have often aligned with corrective phases or periods of weak momentum.

If the Coinbase Premium Gap remains below zero in the coming weeks, it could further reinforce the bearish technical structure already observed on the charts, increasing the likelihood of continued downside pressure toward lower support regions.