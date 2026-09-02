Bitcoin Price Analysis: Warning Signs Emerge as BTC’s Breakout Loses Momentum

Bitcoin continues to hover below $78K, but the absence of meaningful upside progress is becoming increasingly important. After the initial breakout impulse, repeated failures to challenge the $80K-$82K supply area suggest demand is losing strength, raising the probability of a deeper corrective move.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows BTC transitioning from an impulsive breakout into a clear loss of momentum. Following the rapid advance from the mid-$60K region, Bitcoin has spent several sessions fluctuating between roughly $77K and $81K without establishing a fresh high.

This behavior is particularly notable because the price is consolidating directly beneath the major $80.5K-$82.5K resistance zone. The inability to absorb supply around this area, combined with repeated upper wicks, suggests buyers are struggling to maintain the strength seen during the initial rally.

Although the broader structure remains bullish following the breakout above the moving averages and previous resistance levels, the probability of a deeper pullback has increased. The $72K-$74.4K zone is the first major daily support area and represents a logical destination if selling pressure expands.

For the immediate bearish risk to diminish, BTC would need to regain momentum and establish acceptance above $80.5K-$82.5K. Until then, the prolonged hesitation beneath resistance favors caution.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The deterioration is more apparent on the 4-hour timeframe. Bitcoin initially formed an ascending channel following its breakout, but the price subsequently lost the lower boundary and failed to recover it.

The latest consolidation has developed into a smaller rising structure around the $77K-$80K area. However, the recent rejection from its upper boundary has pushed BTC back toward the lower trendline near $77K. This makes the current area an important short-term decision point.

A breakdown below this structure would strengthen the case for a larger correction, particularly given the lack of bullish follow-through over recent sessions. In that scenario, the $72K-$74.4K support zone would become increasingly relevant.

Alternatively, buyers could still invalidate the developing bearish setup by reclaiming $79K-$80K and eventually breaking through the $80.5K-$82.5K resistance zone. Yet, without such a move, the repeated inability to extend the rally suggests that downside risk is gradually building.

Sentiment Analysis

The one-week Binance BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap provides additional support for the possibility of increased volatility. Bitcoin is currently positioned between substantial liquidity concentrations on both sides of the market, but the downside cluster is particularly relevant given the weakening short-term price structure.

A broad concentration of liquidation liquidity is visible below the current price, extending approximately through the $74K-$77K region. If BTC loses its current short-term support, this liquidity could act as a magnet and accelerate a sweep toward lower levels.

There is also substantial liquidity above the market, most notably around $80K-$82K, meaning an upside liquidity hunt remains possible. However, Bitcoin’s repeated inability to sustain advances toward this region reduces the strength of that scenario for now.

Overall, the heatmap and price structure point to an increasingly fragile consolidation. A downside liquidity sweep toward the mid-$70K region, potentially followed by a test of the major $72K-$74.4K technical support zone, appears more plausible than it did previously unless buyers quickly restore momentum above $80K.