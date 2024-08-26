Bitcoin has undergone a bullish retracement over the past month, successfully surpassing several key resistance levels.

However, the price has now approached a critical resistance zone defined by the 100—and 200-day moving averages. The behavior in this area will be pivotal in determining Bitcoin’s overall trajectory.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Technicals

The Daily Chart

A detailed examination of Bitcoin’s daily chart reveals a notable increase in buying activity, as the price has experienced a period of bullish retracement, reclaiming multiple key resistance levels. However, after a significant 32% rise, BTC has now approached a decisive and substantial resistance zone, defined by the convergence of the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

These MAs align at the $63.5K threshold, creating a formidable resistance area.

While the 100-day MA is on the verge of crossing below the 200-day MA, the recent price action suggests that there is potential for Bitcoin to break above this critical level, possibly reversing the MA crossover.

Nonetheless, the convergence of these two lines at $63.5K underscores the significance of this resistance, with upcoming price action likely determining Bitcoin’s overall trajectory. Should a rejection occur, sellers may target the notable $60K support region as their next objective.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin’s price action reflects a bullish trend, characterized by higher highs and higher lows, indicating a strong buyer presence in the market.

BTC has reclaimed two critical resistance levels at $56K and $60K. However, the price has also formed an ascending wedge pattern, which could signal a bearish continuation if it breaks downward.

Bitcoin has reached a substantial resistance at $63.5K and appears to have lost some bullish momentum. This level roughly coincides with the upper boundary of the wedge, acting as a significant barrier. If the price surpasses this critical range, it may target the fair value gap between $68K and $69K, where selling pressure could reemerge.

Conversely, if rejection occurs, the following line of defense for buyers will likely be the wedge’s lower boundary, around $62K.

On-chain Analysis

Analyzing futures market metrics for Bitcoin offers valuable insights that complement traditional price analysis. The chart focuses on the Taker Buy Sell Ratio, a key indicator that measures the relative aggressiveness of buyers versus sellers in executing orders.

Recently, the ratio experienced a significant drop, indicating strong selling pressure. However, the metric has since started to recover, showing a slight uptick. This suggests that buyers are making efforts to push Bitcoin’s price above the critical $63K resistance level. If this upward trend in the ratio continues, the current retracement phase could extend in the short term, potentially leading to a breakout above the 100 and 200-day moving averages and setting the stage for a move toward the crucial $70K resistance region.