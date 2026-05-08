Bitcoin Price Analysis: Rejection at $83K Shows Major Weaknesses in BTC’s Structure

Bitcoin is trading around $80k, holding slightly above the psychological threshold that has defined the ceiling of every recovery attempt over the past three months. The ascending channel is intact, the 100-day MA reclaim is holding, and BTC is now pressing into the zone between the current price and the 200-day MA. This area is a stretch of approximately $4–$5k that contains the next meaningful resistance.

Beneath all of this, one of the most unusual features of this entire rally is only now beginning to resolve: the recovery was built almost entirely on negative funding rates.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

Bitcoin has spent the last few days consolidating above the $80k mark amid rejection at the ascending channel’s upper boundary, a meaningful contrast to prior breakout attempts that reversed quickly. The 100-day MA currently at approximately $72k has been cleanly reclaimed, and the RSI is sustaining in the 60–65 range. This signals healthy momentum without the frothy excess that preceded prior failures.

The immediate path higher runs through the $88k–$90k blue resistance band, followed by the 200-day MA descending near $84k, which will likely be the harder test given how long it has been above the price. On the other hand, a drop back below the $76k order block support would be the first sign the move is failing and would refocus attention on the 100-day moving average and the lower boundary of the channel just below $70k.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

After pushing into the $82k area where the upper channel boundary and the static resistance zone converge, the asset has pulled back to the current $80k level in what might look like a healthy short-term reset. The RSI on the 4-hour chart, though, has dropped rapidly from its recent overbought peak to 50, indicating a massive weakening of momentum on this timeframe.

However, the yellow bullish trendline from early April is still intact and provides dynamic support near $79k. Below this trendline, the same bullish order block mentioned on the daily analysis can be the demand zone that holds the price on a deeper correction.

Meanwhile, as long as the price holds above $79k-$80k on a 4-hour closing basis, the structure remains constructive, and the next push toward the $82–$84k zone is the primary scenario. However, if a break below the yellow trendline and the order block at $76k occurs, the rejection from the upper boundary of the channel will be viewed as a bearish reversal that can push the price all the way back toward the $70k region and further delay a full recovery.

On-Chain Analysis

One of the defining features of Bitcoin’s recovery from $60k to $80k is that it happened almost entirely amid persistently negative funding rates. From February through early May, the perpetual futures market was dominated by short positioning, which is shown by the red bars ranging from -0.005 to -0.02. Meanwhile, the price climbed approximately $20k in this period.

This combination is the fingerprint of a short-squeeze driven rally, as spot buyers and forced short liquidations powered the move, not fresh long positioning. It is structurally healthier than a leverage-fueled surge precisely because it does not carry an overhang of highly leveraged longs that need to be unwound on the next pullback.

The current funding rate reading of +0.002 marks the first sustained move toward neutral and marginally positive territory since the correction began. Futures traders are seemingly beginning to shift their positions from short to long as the price action forces a reassessment. This transition from disbelief to early acceptance is a natural stage of recovery, and could be the fuel the market needs to overcome the $80k resistance zone in the coming weeks.