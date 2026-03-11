Bitcoin Price Analysis: Major Breakout or More Consolidation Ahead?

Bitcoin is still trading within a broader bearish market structure, but the recent halt at the $60,000 area shows that buyers are still defending an important support base. Although the recovery has improved short-term conditions, BTC remains below major higher timeframe resistance, which keeps the broader outlook cautious for now.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, BTC continues to trade below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, keeping the primary trend tilted to the downside. The price also remains beneath the descending channel’s higher trendline that has capped the market for months, which means the latest bounce has not yet changed the broader structure.

The key support zone remains around $60,000, where BTC already reacted well after the sharp sell-off. On the upside, the first major resistance still sits around $75,000 to $80,000, which is now acting as a supply zone. As long as the price stays below that region, rallies are likely to be treated as corrective rebounds inside a larger downtrend.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin is still moving inside a rising channel, showing that the recovery from the local bottom remains intact in the short term. The asset is now hovering around $69,000 after another push higher, while the lower boundary of the channel continues to provide structure for higher lows.

At the same time, bulls have not yet been able to break through the upper boundary of the formation, which comes in near the $73,000 to $75,000 area and overlaps with a broader resistance zone. The RSI has also recovered toward the upper half of its range, showing improving momentum, but not yet a breakout condition. That leaves the short-term picture constructive, but still dependent on a confirmed move above channel resistance.

Sentiment Analysis

From a sentiment perspective, funding rates have turned negative again after spending most of last year in positive territory. This suggests that derivatives traders have become more cautious and negative and that short positioning has started to increase, even while the price attempts to stabilize above the recent lows.

In practical terms, that kind of reset is not necessarily bearish by itself. In fact, cooling or slightly negative funding often reflects a healthier market backdrop than overcrowded long positioning, especially after a heavy correction. So sentiment currently points to a more balanced setup, where excessive bullish leverage has been washed out, but BTC still needs a clear breakout on the chart to turn that improving sentiment into a stronger bullish continuation.