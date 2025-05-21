Bitcoin is once again pushing toward its all-time high after a strong continuation from the recent breakout. After breaking past $100K, the price is now consolidating below the ATH level, hinting at either a pause before further upside or potential exhaustion as funding and sentiment heat up.

By ShayanMarkets

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC has broken cleanly out of the descending channel and is now pressing into the $108K ATH resistance zone. The price is confidently trading above both the 100-day (orange) and 200-day (blue) moving averages, reflecting strong macro bullishness.

The uptrend remains supported by higher lows and strong momentum, with the RSI trending in the overbought territory near 75. This does suggest potential for a short-term cooldown, but as long as the asset holds above the $100K zone, buyers remain firmly in control. A confirmed daily close above $108K would open the door for price discovery toward the next major psychological level around $115K.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin has formed a rising channel, pushing into the upper boundary near $108K after a strong rally. The price is currently consolidating within this range, holding above the $104K fair value gap (imbalance), which can act as short-term support.

The RSI has also cooled off slightly from overbought levels, but still signals bullish control. A clean breakout above $108K could accelerate price into new highs, while a breakdown below $104K would expose the $100K support zone for a potential retest. As long as the rising channel holds, short-term momentum favors the buyers.

Sentiment Analysis

Funding Rates

From a sentiment perspective, funding rates across exchanges remain elevated. This suggests that the derivatives market is heavily skewed toward longs, and while this supports upward momentum, it also increases the risk of a squeeze if sentiment shifts.

On the other hand, exchange reserves continue to decline, reinforcing the longer-term bullish thesis by showing that fewer coins are available to sell on exchanges. As the price pushes toward resistance with bullish derivatives sentiment and a supply-constrained environment, the next few days will be key in confirming whether this rally has more room or needs a deeper reset.