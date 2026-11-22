Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is the Bottom In After BTC Reclaims $60K?

Bitcoin has rebounded toward $61K after sweeping liquidity beneath the June lows and briefly falling to $55K. The recovery offers an initial sign of demand, but substantial overhead supply and a deeply negative Coinbase Premium keep the broader outlook cautious.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows a sharp rejection from below the $57.8K–$60K demand zone. Bitcoin briefly pierced the marked sell-side liquidity beneath the June lows before recovering above $60K, leaving a pronounced lower wick. This suggests that buyers responded to the breakdown, although the reaction alone does not confirm a lasting bottom.

Holding the reclaimed demand zone would support the case for a corrective recovery. The nearest substantial resistance is the marked $64K–$66.1K supply zone, where price consolidated before the latest downward expansion. A rebound into this area would test whether buyers can absorb the supply left by that breakdown.

The broader structure remains bearish, with successive lower highs and lower lows following November’s failed recovery near $81K. Consequently, the current bounce is best viewed as a recovery attempt within that downtrend.

If Bitcoin loses $57.8K again, the recent $55.1K extreme becomes the next downside reference. A sustained break beneath it would expose the lower daily demand zone around $52.5K–$54.2K.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart shows a strong rebound from $55.1K, followed by a pullback that held inside the $57.8K–$60K demand zone. Buyers have since pushed price back toward $61K, suggesting an initial attempt to establish a short-term base.

The latest rebound high near $61.4K is the immediate hurdle. Sustained acceptance above it could allow a recovery toward the $64K–$66.1K supply zone. Importantly, this area contains the 50% retracement of the marked decline from $74.8K to $55.1K, located near $64.97K. The overlap between horizontal supply and the retracement midpoint strengthens its significance as a potential rejection area.

The 61.8% Fibonacci level sits higher, around $67.29K, just above the supply zone. If buyers overcome the initial resistance, this becomes the next retracement hurdle, followed by the 78.6% level near $70.60K.

For now, holding the recent pullback low around $58.8K would preserve the developing recovery structure. Losing it would weaken the base and increase the risk of another move toward $57.8K and the $55.1K low.

Sentiment Analysis

The Coinbase Premium Index remains deeply negative at approximately −0.21. The metric measures Bitcoin’s relative price premium or discount on Coinbase compared with Binance, with negative readings indicating that Bitcoin is trading at a discount on Coinbase.

The persistent discount is consistent with weaker relative buying demand or greater selling pressure on Coinbase. Its continuation during the latest rebound suggests that the price recovery has yet to receive clear confirmation from this measure of U.S.-linked spot demand.

Although the index has recovered slightly from its latest trough, it remains well below zero. A sustained move toward neutral or positive territory alongside higher prices would strengthen the case for improving demand. Continued deeply negative readings, particularly if Bitcoin stalls at the $64K–$66.1K supply zone, would leave the rebound vulnerable to renewed selling.