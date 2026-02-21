Bitcoin Price Analysis: How Important Is It for BTC to Reclaim the $70K Resistance?

Bitcoin’s recent breakdown toward the $60K region triggered aggressive volatility, and the asset is now attempting to stabilize near a key demand base. Both higher- and lower-timeframe indicators suggest the market is approaching a decision point, with leverage dynamics adding another layer of sensitivity.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin continues to trade within a well-defined descending channel, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows. The recent sell-off drove price directly into the $60K–$63K demand zone, where buyers reacted and prevented an immediate continuation lower.

However, the broader structure remains bearish. The price is still below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, both of which are sloping downward and acting as dynamic resistance. The $75K–$80K region now stands as a significant supply zone, aligning with prior breakdown structure and acting as the first major obstacle in case of a recovery.

As long as BTC remains capped below the mid-channel resistance and the moving averages, any rebound should be considered corrective. A sustained hold above the $60K base is critical; otherwise, renewed selling pressure could push the price toward deeper levels within the channel.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin is consolidating inside a tightening symmetrical triangle following the sharp rebound from the $60K low. The structure reflects short-term equilibrium after extreme volatility, with the upper boundary acting as dynamic resistance and the ascending lower trendline providing near-term support.

The asset is currently compressing near the apex, signaling that a breakout is likely imminent. A bullish breakout above the triangle could trigger a move toward the $74K–$76K resistance zone, which aligns with the previous breakdown area and local supply. On the other hand, a downside break would expose the $60K demand region once again and potentially open the door for a deeper liquidity sweep.

Sentiment Analysis

The Estimated Leverage Ratio on Binance has recently declined sharply alongside price, indicating that a significant portion of leveraged positions has been flushed from the market. This deleveraging phase reduces immediate systemic risk and suggests that some excess speculative exposure has already been cleared.

Currently, leverage levels are stabilizing at relatively lower readings compared to prior peaks. While this reduces the probability of an aggressive long squeeze in the immediate term, it also means that any new expansion in leverage could amplify the next breakout from the current consolidation.

Overall, Bitcoin is at a technically sensitive level. The price is consolidating above a major daily demand zone, the short-term structure is compressing, and leverage has reset. The next directional move will likely be driven by a decisive breakout from the 4-hour triangle, with $60K as the key downside pivot and the $75K region as the first major upside barrier.