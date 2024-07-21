Bitcoin’s recovery is going well, and the market is seemingly on the verge of creating a new all-time high in the short term.
Technical Analysis
By TradingRage
The Daily Chart
As the daily chart depicts, Bitcoin’s price has been rallying since it rose above the 200-day moving average.
The market has also reclaimed the $60K and $65K levels and is moving toward the $68K resistance zone, which could be the last obstacle before creating a new all-time high. With the RSI also indicating that the price has clear bullish momentum, it could only be a matter of time.
The 4-Hour Chart
Looking at the 4-hour chart, it is evident that the price has been rising rapidly since breaking the bearish trendline to the upside. The market has also broken through the $65K resistance level with momentum, turning it into a support.
While almost everything points to a new record high in the coming weeks, there is one worrying signal. The RSI is showing a clear bearish divergence between the recent price highs, which could indicate a correction or even a reversal in the short term.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.