Bitcoin Price Analysis: Has BTC Flipped Bullish After Surging Past $90K?

Bitcoin has recently attracted a wave of buyers at a critical support area, driving a sharp rebound into a short-term supply range. Despite this recovery, the broader trend remains bearish, and the latest move should still be viewed as a temporary pullback unless the price can reclaim and consolidate above the $100K threshold.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

Bitcoin saw meaningful buy-side interest around the $80K support range, triggering a strong bounce. This reaction suggests ongoing accumulation at discounted prices while broader sentiment was dominated by fear and capitulation.

However, multiple resistance layers remain overhead. The first key level sits near the $96K pivot. If buyers establish acceptance above this region, a mid-range retest of $100K–$104K becomes likely.

Failure to reclaim this structure would keep Bitcoin vulnerable to another deeper sweep of the $80K–$83K accumulation band, where long-term buyers previously stepped in.

The 4-Hour Chart

Over recent weeks, Bitcoin has been trending lower, fueling widespread market fear. The latest surge, however, broke above the short-term descending trendline with conviction, signaling that demand is re-entering the market despite prior aggressive selling.

Yet the recovery now meets a major confluence of resistance:

– The $91K supply zone

– The descending yellow trendline, which has capped the price throughout the decline

This region is pivotal. A rejection here could send Bitcoin back toward the $80K support. A successful breakout, on the other hand, would likely drive the price toward the $100K mark, shifting short-term momentum in favor of buyers.

On-chain Analysis

By Shayan

The 2-week liquidation heatmap shows Bitcoin trading directly below a dense cluster of liquidation levels, especially beneath the $100K psychological zone. These pockets represent heavy concentrations of short positions and forced exits, created during the recent volatile drop.

Historically, when the asset falls into a deep liquidity vacuum below major clusters, the market often overshoots to the downside, only to snap back aggressively as liquidity above price becomes the next target.

Below current levels, the heatmap shows large liquidity voids leading into the $80K–$85K region, aligning with the major daily decision zone. If Bitcoin revisits this area, how efficiently the market absorbs these liquidity pockets will determine whether a durable macro low forms.

With liquidity compressed above price and substantial unfilled pockets still sitting below, Bitcoin is approaching a critical inflection point. A final capitulation into the lower demand zone remains possible, yet historically, similar liquidity-driven flushes have preceded powerful recovery phases. Once exhausted, sellers are cleared from the market.