Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC Hold $60K as Apparent Demand Plunges to Record Lows?

Bitcoin is trying to stabilize around $60K after a sharp November sell-off that briefly pushed the price toward $55K, its lowest level in years. The decline has come alongside record spot ETF outflows of nearly $5B this month, a broad AI-led tech sell-off, and growing expectations of further Fed rate hikes. BTC is now back inside a multi-month support zone that could decide whether the sell-off extends.

Meanwhile, the Apparent Demand Growth metric has fallen to its weakest reading in nearly two years, pointing to a considerable likelihood of further downside.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows a persistent bearish structure since the all-time high near $126K in October 2025, with the asset forming a series of lower highs. The latest leg began after BTC was rejected from the $86K supply zone in September and October. That zone served as support in late 2025 before giving way in February.

The price has now returned to the $60K demand zone, which held the market in February and June, and served as the base of the August rally. Bitcoin briefly wicked toward $55K but closed back inside the zone, and the long lower wicks suggest buyers are absorbing selling pressure. If this area holds, a relief move toward $66K, the upper end of the summer range, would become possible.

The $74K level and the $86K supply zone would follow. However, a strong daily close below $58K would break a floor that has held for most of the year. In that scenario, the next major support sits around the $50K region.

The daily RSI is also currently approximately 28, firmly in oversold territory. Similar readings in February and June preceded relief rallies, but oversold conditions can persist during strong downtrends. Therefore, at least a recovery toward 50 would be needed to signal that momentum is shifting back to buyers.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart highlights the steep decline from around $82K in late October, with lower highs throughout the move. After the recent low near $55K, BTC rebounded toward $64K, but sellers rejected that advance quickly. The next pullback found support near $57.5K, and the price has since recovered to approximately $60K.

A bullish divergence is visible between price and the RSI. Bitcoin printed a lower low from approximately $61.5K to $55K, while the indicator formed a higher low. This suggests that selling momentum weakened into the latest drop. Clearing the $64K rebound high could open the way toward the $70K region, where the mid-November breakdown accelerated.

On the downside, losing $57.5K would invalidate the divergence and expose the $55K low. Below it sits the critical $50K demand zone. With the 4-hour RSI at approximately 52, short-term momentum is neutral to slightly positive, although the structure still needs a higher high to confirm a reversal.

On-Chain Analysis

Apparent Demand Growth on CryptoQuant measures the net change in Bitcoin supply that has stayed inactive for more than a year, adjusted for newly issued coins. Positive readings indicate that demand is outpacing new supply, a condition that has accompanied sustained rallies. Negative readings show that supply is outpacing demand, leaving the market without the footing it typically needs for new highs.

The 30-day reading remained largely positive throughout the 2025 rally but turned negative after the October 2025 peak. It has stayed in negative territory for almost all of 2026, apart from a brief positive phase in August and September that lined up with the advance toward $86K. The latest reading has plunged to approximately -950K BTC, the deepest level on the chart.

Sharp reversals out of deeply negative territory have often preceded price recoveries, as seen after the April 2025 trough. However, the metric is still falling, and no such reversal has emerged yet. Until demand starts to recover, the $60K zone remains the key level buyers need to defend.