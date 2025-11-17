Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC Finally Stabilize After Massive 25% Pullback Since ATH?

Bitcoin is trying to stabilize around the $95,000 zone after a sharp correction from the $110,000 region. While the broader trend remains under pressure, signs of temporary support are forming. Breaking down market conditions across the daily chart, 4H timeframe, and a key on-chain metric can help assess what might come next.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

The daily structure remains negative as a bearish cross is occurring between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, with a death cross (between 50-day and 200-day moving averages) already formed.

These signals have led to a swift move down into the $93,000–$95,000 demand zone. This area is acting as short-term support, with bulls attempting a reaction. The RSI is also nearly oversold, now hovering just below 35, suggesting some exhaustion in selling pressure.

Still, the trend has clearly shifted, and lower highs dominate the recent price action. Buyers need to reclaim the $100K–$105K range and flip it into support to regain momentum. Until then, the price action is likely to remain capped.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour timeframe reveals a breakout and consolidation below the falling wedge pattern formed during the broader downtrend. The asset is now retesting the pattern’s lower trendline near $96K, supported by a clear bullish divergence on the RSI, which could result in the price climbing back into the wedge.

If the buyers manage to reclaim this level, a short-term bounce toward $99K–$100K will be probable before meeting strong supply again. However, failure to hold $95K and a rejection from the lower boundary of the pattern opens the door for a deeper drop to $90K and possibly even $88K, which marks a key untested support zone from earlier in the year.

The structure remains bearish overall, but short-term relief is possible as momentum builds.

On-Chain Analysis

Exchange Whale Ratio (30-Day Moving Average)

The exchange whale ratio has been climbing again, with the 30-day SMA rising above 0.48, which is its highest level in months. This signals that large holders are increasingly dominating exchange inflows, which often leads to sell-offs or increased volatility.

Historically, spikes in this ratio have aligned with local tops or high-risk zones, especially when the price is under technical pressure like now. If this trend continues, even more downside driven by whale activity could be expected, particularly if the price fails to reclaim resistance levels soon.