Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Maintains Key Support Levels, Will the Rebound Continue?

Bitcoin is trading at $80.8k, consolidating just above the $80k psychologcial threshold that defined the ceiling of this cycle’s correction for months. While the ascending channel’s higher boundary is still holding, the 100-day MA has been left well behind, and the price’s reaction to the current area where the 200-day MA is also converging will likely shape the crypto market trend in the upcoming weeks.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, the market is once again testing the ascending channel’s upper trendline, which is also accompanied by the 200-day moving average around the $82k area. Below, the 100-day moving average is now flattening near $72k, which can be a significant signal for a mid-term bullish market structure shift. The asset is currently consolidating just below the channel’s upper boundary and the 200-day MA, while the RSI is holding in the 60–65 range after retracing from nearly overbought levels twice.

The $76k support zone created by a bullish order block at the base of the recent price push is the first level to defend on any pullback, while the ascending channel’s upper boundary and the 200-day MA just above it near the $80k–$82k area provide additional dynamic resistance above the current market price.

A daily close above this zone would be the single most significant structural development of this entire cycle, opening the path toward the $88k–$90k resistance band. On the other hand, losing the $76k low on a closing basis will be the first sign of a failing breakout.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the steeper pink trendline inside the large channel has proven itself as the shorter-term dynamic support. The price has bounced cleanly off it near $76k before climbing above $80k. The RSI has cooled from its recent peak and is hovering around 50, which can point to a healthy reset that removes the short-term overbought risk without signaling any meaningful deterioration in trend, unless it falls deep below 50.

The short-term range is well-defined, as the ascending trendline and the $76k brown zone at the recent low define the support structure. A drop below these levels would expose the $70k-$72k demand zone. Meanwhile, the $82k supply zone and the upper channel boundary form the ceiling. A 4-hour close above $82k with RSI recovering toward 65 would signal the consolidation is resolving bullishly and hint at a rally toward the high $80k region.

Sentiment Analysis

The funding rate chart has just printed a couple of slightly convincing positive readings and ended the weeks-long stretch of deeply negative bars that accompanied the entire recovery from below $70k to current levels. This transition matters not just as a data point but as a market psychology signal.

The cohort of traders who were net short through the entirety of the recent rally has either been liquidated or capitulated, and fresh long positioning is now beginning to accumulate at prices above $80k.

The +0.003 reading remains modest in absolute terms, as during the 2025 bull run, funding regularly printed above 0.010. At current levels, there is significant room for long positioning to build before reaching the kind of overheated conditions that historically precede sharp corrections.

The practical implication is that the character of the rally is evolving, and what began as a short-squeeze-driven, disbelief-fueled recovery is transitioning into a phase where genuine long conviction is re-entering the market.