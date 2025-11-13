Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Is Entering a Critical Phase as Bearish Momentum Builds

Bitcoin is currently hovering around $102.6k after a volatile start to November. While the price action remains choppy, it is still respecting the key structural levels despite heavy liquidations and sentiment shifts. The market is in a critical phase, sitting near mid-range support with weak bullish momentum and macro uncertainties looming. Buyers are holding the line for now, but there’s caution in the air.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, BTC is reacting to the 0.5 Fib retracement at $100.3k after being held at the strong demand zone at $100k. The asset is still below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, both located around the $110k mark, which signals that momentum is tilted to the downside in the broader trend. The recent bounce failed to reclaim the key supply zone at $106,000, which is now acting as a resistance.

The RSI also sits around 41, still below the mid-level, confirming weak bullish conviction. If the bounce loses steam, the next key level is the 0.618 Fib near $94,250, followed by a deeper retracement toward the $90k zone.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows that the price is still trading within a clear descending wedge. Despite the recent bullish bounce from the $100k level, the rejection from the $106k region indicates sellers are defending that level aggressively. Until the wedge breaks to the upside with strong volume, this remains a corrective bounce within a broader downtrend.

Short-term RSI is also rebounding from oversold conditions and now prints around 47, which is neutral but not yet showing strength. If Bitcoin can flip $106K convincingly, it opens up a test of the $110K level. Otherwise, another sweep of the lows around $100K or even the $98K level remains likely.

On-Chain Analysis

Short-Term Holder SOPR (30-Day EMA)

Short-Term Holder SOPR is once again trading below 1. This shows that recent buyers are selling at a loss. Historically, when SOPR fails to reclaim 1 during a bounce, it signals a lack of conviction in the market and a potential for further correction, as holders are selling at a loss to prevent bigger ones.

Until this metric consistently exceeds 1, which indicates routine profit-taking, short-term panic selling will likely persist on each bounce. This could overwhelm the market with additional supply, especially if BTC drops lower, which could lead to even more downside in the coming weeks.