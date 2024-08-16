The past 24 hours saw substantial movements in Bitcoin and many altcoins. The price action resulted in a mixed performance, with some of the cryptocurrencies charting slight gains while others showed slight declines.

Bitcoin’s Price Shaky Around $58K

Many analysts have touted the $58K price region as an important liquidity zone, and the cryptocurrency’s behavior around it is likely to determine its future direction.

Yesterday, the bears attempted to push BTC below that level and managed to get the price down to as low as $56,200 on certain exchanges.

As seen in the chart above, the buyers were very quick to react and managed to stage a recovery, taking the price above the pivotal $58K, where it currently trades.

According to Coinglass data, this move resulted in around $200 million worth of liquidated short and long positions across the derivatives market.

As CryptoPotato reported, around $1.4 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts will expire today. This may cause additional volatility, so keep your eyes on the charts.

Altcoins Volatile as Well

As mentioned in the beginning, the volatility resulted in a mixed price performance, with some altcoins managing to pull ahead a little bit, while others failed and charted slight declines.

For example, both DOGE and SHIB – the largest representatives of the meme coin sector – are down by about 1.2%, while large-cap coins like XRP, SOL, and BNB managed to increase by about 0.5% following last night’s movements.

Regardless, the broader sentiment across the cryptocurrency markets remains fearful. The popular tracker, which gauges market sentiment, currently indicates a value of 27, which means the industry is currently in a state of “fear.” It’s a decline from yesterday’s value of 29 and a considerable crash from last week’s value of 48 when the market was in a more neutral state.

It’s interesting to see how the price action will develop during the weekend.