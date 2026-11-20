It was another historic week for financial markets, but not everything went smoothly or as expected. For crypto, it was mostly pain.

But let’s begin as usual, with a small recap from the end of the previous week. At the time, BTC had tanked below $70,000, which was already a massive collapse. It came on the heels of Nvidia’s scandal and subsequent CEO resignation, while inflation fears had rocketed.

The weekend came. In general, it was expected to be a quiet one, as most weekends are. The reality was very different. The bears took control of the market once again and kept pressing the price south. The culmination took place in the evening, when BTC had tanked to $62,000 for the first time in months. This meant that it had dumped by $19,000 in 10 days or so.

The relief rally was next, and it took place on Sunday and Monday with a brief pump to $66,000. The predominantly bearish market sentiment and the expectations for the upcoming Anthropic IPO, which many experts linked to the crypto calamity, as investors were allegedly pulling capital out of other risk-on assets to take advantage of what became the largest public listing.

BTC continued to bounce between $62,000 and $65,000, but the upper boundary was too strong. The lower, on the other hand, couldn’t provide the necessary support on Friday morning when BTC dipped below it. Although it managed to hold there for almost an entire day, the market unraveled once again minutes ago.

As reported earlier, bitcoin crashed below $60,000 for the first time in almost five months, and has since continued its journey south to just under $59,000 as of now. This means that it has now tumbled by $22,000 in two and a half weeks. The decline on a weekly scale is quite staggering, with bitcoin dumping by 13%. ETH has slumped by a similar percentage, while HYPE, ZEC, DOGE, and XMR are down by over 15%.

Market Data

Market Cap: $2.2T | 24H Vol: $91B | BTC Dominance: 54.5%

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BTC: $58,750 (-13%) | ETH: $1,630 (-14%) | XRP: $0.90 (-10.6%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Global Markets Turn Red: Bitcoin Crashes as Wall Street Loses Over 1,100 Dow Points. As the title of this Market Update suggests, Wall Street has been hit hard as well. Recent data showed that the S&P 500 lost over $6 trillion in market cap since early October, and the losses have only worsened over the past week.

Ripple CEO Sees Crypto Comeback After Anthropic IPO: Is History About to Repeat? Meanwhile, market experts are still hopeful that the overall bearish trend will reverse now that the Anthropic IPO is behind us. The latest to outline such an opinion was Ripple’s CEO, who predicted a crypto comeback.

Jensen Huang Breaks Silence on Nvidia Scandal, Says He Is Ready to Return as CEO. The saga around Nvidia’s former CEO unfolded very quickly, and he finally broke his silence at the start of the current week. He admitted to personal misconduct, expressed gratitude for the support he had received, and suggested that he is open to returning to leadership despite ongoing investigations.

These 4 Tokens Will Pump Before the AI Bubble Ends: Arthur Hayes. The uncertainty within all markets hasn’t deterred Arthur Hayes from making some bold claims about certain tokens that could still post major gains before the AI bubble shatters. The ones he believes in are ETH, ZEC, NEAR, and VVV.

Former SEC Chair Warns When the AI Boom Will Cause a Recession. Speaking of the potential end of the AI bubble, former SEC Chair Gary Gensler warned that such a development may lead to a worldwide recession before 2028, as he linked it to past economic downturns.

Solana Is Planning Its Next Major Upgrades: Here’s What Changes. Solana plans significant network upgrades for next year as it aims to double compute capacity and reduce token account compute units by 80% to enhance performance. Anza CEO Brennan Watt unveiled a roadmap that includes faster block distribution, improved transaction ordering, and cheaper on-chain computation for complex financial apps.

Charts

This week, we have a chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid – click here for the complete price analysis.