Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $4.61 billion in net inflows, overtaking spot Ethereum ETFs for the first time in weeks.

This marks a rotation in institutional sentiment, with Bitcoin reclaiming dominance in ETF demand after its counterpart’s brief lead.

Investors Shift Focus from ETH to BTC

CryptoQuant analyst Maartun shared via X that there has been a shift in ETF flow dynamics in the past month, with Bitcoin attracting $4.61 billion in inflows, while Ethereum trails behind with $1.05 billion.

“The rotation is clear: ETH → BTC,” he added.

The accompanying chart indicates a decline in the ETH/BTC price, suggesting that investors are redirecting funds from ETH to BTC.

Spot ETH ETFs have consistently outperformed their Bitcoin counterparts in capital movement and overall performance in 2025. Institutional interest in these products began to climb around mid-year, with weekly inflows surpassing $2.3 billion in August. By October, cumulative net investments had reached $14.4 billion, and total assets under management (AUM) exceeded $30 billion. However, the latest numbers now highlight a reversal of this trend.

Data from SoSoValue reveals that spot BTC ETFs recorded $1.19 billion in net inflows on October 6, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading the movement by attracting $969.95 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $112.32 million.

On the other hand, spot ETH ETFs posted $233.55 million in gains on the same day, with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing $92.59 million, Bitwise’s ETHW adding $26.99 million, and Fidelity’s FETH reporting $23.52 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT Nears $100 Billion Milestone

A standout performer among these investment products is the iShares spot Bitcoin ETF. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, pointed out that the fund is on the verge of surpassing $100 billion in AUM.

For context, he explained that the world’s largest ETF, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, took more than 2,000 days to reach that milestone, while BlackRock’s IBIT is about to achieve it in under 450 days since launch.

“Easily fastest ever,” he commented, emphasizing that only about 18 of more than 4,500 ETFs have accumulated over $100 billion in assets.

Over the past year, IBIT has delivered a 79.82% return, including a 22.47% gain year-to-date and a 3.18% rise over the past 30 days. As of early October 2025, the fund manages $96.2 billion in total net assets. This month alone, it recorded $1.66 billion in new investments, bringing its cumulative net inflows since launch to $62.63 billion.