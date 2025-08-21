Over the past week, the market has been choppy as investors weigh mixed cues on jobs, inflation, and interest rates. Bitcoin briefly fell near $112,500 on Tuesday, before a modest recovery to the current $113,500.

A potential contrarian signal has emerged, which can indicate buying opportunities in derivatives.

Bullish Reversal?

In its latest analysis, CryptoQuant noted that the Binance Taker Buy Sell Ratio is flashing a potential buy signal, as the indicator has reached its lowest monthly average since the start of the current market cycle. The taker buy-sell ratio measures the balance of buying and selling pressure in the derivatives market.

A ratio above 1 indicates buy orders dominate the futures order book, and typically signals bullish conditions, while a ratio below 1 reflects selling pressure and bearish sentiment.

Currently, the ratio on Binance sits near 0.95. This, interestingly, happens to be the lowest level observed in this cycle. Previous instances have seen that sharp drops in this metric have often created contrarian buying opportunities, as the market tends to move against the majority.

CryptoQuant analyst observed that such extreme readings may hint at a potential rebound, which could present an attractive entry point for traders seeking to capitalize on a shift in sentiment in the derivatives space.

Beyond derivatives, social media commentary has turned overwhelmingly negative. In fact, Santiment flagged that the narrative has been the most pessimistic since June 22, when geopolitical tensions sparked panic selling. The extreme crowd fear has often coincided with local bottoms, as prices historically move opposite to prevailing sentiment. Therefore, the latest wave of negativity could signal an upcoming “dip bounce” that rewards contrarian buyers.

Another Leg Up

From a structural standpoint, Bitcoin Vector found that Bitcoin has undergone an abrupt “shift” into a bearish setup, which means that the asset could be poised for a short-term reversal as it tests support near $112,700, with resistance marked around $123,800.

This move reflects a weakening in structure, but what stands out is that the Risk Oscillator has not broken down, unlike the destabilization phase seen between February and April, when both structure and risk conditions deteriorated sharply.

The current resilience of the Risk Oscillator depicts that while bearish sentiment dominates in the near term, the broader market foundation remains intact. According to the analytic platform, this stability raises the probability of another upward leg for Bitcoin, potentially forming a bottom, before the market undergoes a more decisive long-term trend change.