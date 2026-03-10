Bitcoin Once Surged 2,200% After This Key Signal That Just Flashed: Is History Repeating?

The same analyst also noted that BTC is currently running the "oldest playbook in markets."

Merlijn The Trader, a popular crypto analyst on X, indicated that quantitative tightening had just ended, which has historically preceded massive bitcoin rallies.

He has remained highly bullish on BTC’s mid- to long-term price trajectory, noting that the cryptocurrency is currently in its second phase of manipulation before it heads back above $100,000.

QT Ending: BTC to Millions of $?

Although the official QT ending was determined to be December 1, 2025, Merlijn focused on the more macro bitcoin picture, comparing the same scenario from 2019. At the time, the US Fed also pivoted from its monetary strategy, which was among the propellers behind bitcoin’s surge from a $3,000 low to a $69,000 high within a few years.

He believes the macro trigger and the demand zones are the same now, and noted that if BTC maintains the $70,000 level, the “rally begins.” If it drops below $60,000, then the accumulation extends.

If BTC is to stage such a remarkable rally now of 2,200%, its price tag would skyrocket to over $1.6 million per unit. Needless to say, it sounds rather unimaginable now, but bitcoin has proven in the past that it tends to prove people wrong.

QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING JUST ENDED. AGAIN. Last time QT ended in 2019, Bitcoin went from $3K to $69K. Same macro trigger. Same demand zone. Right now. Above $70K: the rally begins.

Below $60K: accumulation extends. The Fed just fired the starting gun.

Most people missed it. pic.twitter.com/7pKUq1sQdG — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) March 10, 2026

In a separate post, the analyst noted that bitcoin’s accumulation phase is done, and the asset is in its second stage of manipulation, which is “happening now.” Phase 3 would be the distribution, where BTC will head into a six-digit price territory. He noted that $65,000 is the “last stop before the final phase.”

“Hold it: the move begins. Lose it: manipulation isn’t finished yet,” he added.

$80K Next?

As BTC climbed to $71,000 earlier today, Michaël van de Poppe commented that $75,000 should be next, followed by $80,000 this month. While focusing on the more short-term price moves of BTC, the analyst warned that this is “not a V-shape type of recovery, but easily a mean reversion bounce on higher timeframes.”

Interestingly, he argued that the altcoins would perform more impressively during this phase.

There we go. Markets are breaking upwards, and #Bitcoin is already at $71K. I think that we’ll see $75K and potentially $80K during this month. Not a V-shape type of recovery, but easily a mean reversion bounce on higher timeframes. I would assume that #Altcoins will be… pic.twitter.com/aQXV5Wliej — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 10, 2026