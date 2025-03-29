Bitcoin is seemingly at another crossroads.

After a volatile week, the cryptocurrency is testing a critical support zone between $82,000 and $84,000, and analysts are split on whether it is the calm before another leg up or the start of a brutal correction.

Bear Trap or Bear Market?

Crypto influencer Kyle Chasse sent alarm bells ringing, cautioning, “If that support is lost, expect a drop to $80K. $77K-78K if we lose that support.” YouTuber Crypto Rover called it a “big danger for all Bitcoin holders” as it slides dangerously close to breaking a crucial uptrend formed in March.

Adding to the suspense, crypto trader Daan Crypto pointed out to his more than 400,000 followers on X that April 2, dubbed “Liberation Day” by U.S. President Donald Trump, could bring unexpected volatility as he imposes new tariffs, including a 25% charge on foreign-made cars and auto parts.

“With April 2nd approaching and potentially some headlines leaking, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some action this weekend,” the investor speculated.

CME Gaps and Brazil’s Big Play

While the short-term outlook seems shaky, a surprising twist is emerging: BTC adoption is heating up. Shortly after video game retailer GameStop announced plans to buy $1.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, a senior official in the Brazilian government revealed that the country is pushing to allocate 5% of its national reserves to the asset, a move that could potentially send shockwaves through the market. Could this be a setup for a huge reversal?

Then there’s the infamous CME gap. BTC recently created a new gap at $84,418, sparking speculation about a potential fill next week. However, traders are divided, with some expecting a violent breakdown and others seeing the situation as a classic bear trap designed to shake out weak hands before a rally. “Two words: bear trap,” fired JAN3 CEO Samson Mow in an X post.

If Bitcoin loses key support, market indicators suggest we could be staring down a brutal correction to the $71,000 level. However, if the bulls defend $82,000, and depending on the market’s reaction to news leaks regarding April 2, a recovery past $90K may not be off the table.