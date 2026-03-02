Bitcoin On-Chain Data: Retail Exits While Institutional ETF Holdings Surge

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded one of their best days for weeks in terms of inflows on February 25, marking their first meaningful increase in holdings since mid-October 2025.

The shift comes as analysts point to falling retail flows and heavy unrealized losses among newer buyers as signs that market structure could be turning.

The Institutional Signal vs. Retail Exit

In a March 2 market update, analyst Amr Taha tracked two key data points that suggest a major shift in how Bitcoin moves between different types of investors. The first chart tracks 30-day cumulative Bitcoin inflows to Binance, separated into retail inflows (small investor flows) and whale inflows (large investor flows).

According to the chart, between February 6 and March 2, retail inflows dropped significantly, going from $14.1 billion down to $9.05 billion, a total contraction of approximately $5 billion.

What makes this interesting, Taha explained, is that nearly identical patterns appeared twice in 2025, with retail inflows contracting by about $8 billion from March 5 to April 7 of that year and falling by around $5 billion from June 6 to June 22. In both cases, the drop in retail inflows happened right before significant market movements.

The second chart tracks the total Bitcoin held by all US spot ETFs combined. Here, Taha observed something important occurring on February 25: for the first time since mid-October, ETF holdings increased meaningfully. Approximately 21,000 BTC flowed into the funds, equivalent to $1.45 billion at current prices, marking what Taha called the first noticeable accumulation wave after months of stagnation.

“Historically, rising ETF demand tends to be constructive for price, while declining demand often aligns with price weakness,” the crypto trader noted.

However, data from SoSoValue and FarSide show a different number. Both sites claim that the actual net inflows on February 25 were just over $500 million, or almost three times less than what Taha suggested. Nevertheless, it was still the best day for net inflows since mid-January.

You may also like:

Market Situation and Sentiment

The broader backdrop for this on-chain signal has been brutal, with Bitcoin posting five consecutive monthly losses for the first time since 2018, after ending February with a nearly 15% drop. The asset is currently trading just above $66,000, down by over 20% in the past month and sitting 47% below its October 2025 all-time high.

Analyst Crypto Dan offered additional context on market psychology, noting that most investors who purchased Bitcoin within the past two years are currently in loss positions.

“In the investment market, sharp reductions often follow when the majority of people are making big profits, and conversely, strong rallies tend to begin after most people experience significant losses,” he pointed out.

Dan suggested that if Bitcoin’s price drops below $60,000, putting the majority of investors (excluding very long-term holders) into loss territory, it could represent an accumulation opportunity for those with clear entry criteria.

As it is, Taha’s data suggests institutional buyers are already making that calculation, even as retail traders step back.