Bitcoin OG Erik Voorhees Buys Over 23,000 ETH as Ethereum Hits 6-Week High

Fresh accumulation is emerging in Ethereum markets as whales, builders, and ETF investors add millions despite earlier sales by Vitalik Buterin.

Ethereum extended its recovery wave and surged over 8% in the last 24 hours to climb to almost $2,300 on Monday.

At the same time, blockchain data indicates fresh Ether purchases by a well-known early Bitcoin supporter.

Whales, Builders, and ETFs Pile Into ETH

According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, early Bitcoin supporter and founder of ShapeShift, Erik Voorhees, has resumed buying Ether after a one-year break. Data revealed that Voorhees spent 49.08 million USDT to purchase 23,393 ETH at an average price of $2,098 through two wallets. He still holds 35.25 million USDT.

The firm also added that he had offloaded 12,886 ETH last year when Ether was trading at approximately $3,320.

Lookonchain noted that other investors have also been accumulating Ether alongside Voorhees. A wallet linked to an early Ethereum builder, “billΞ.eth,” spent $17.46 million to purchase 7,769 ETH at an average price of $2,248 on Monday. On the same day, another whale identified as wallet 0x743d bought 1,827 ETH for $3.79 million. Over the past four days, the same whale has spent $24.79 million to acquire 11,985 ETH at an average price of $2,068.

The renewed accumulation trend comes as institutional demand for the asset has also strengthened. Data from spot Ethereum ETFs shows rising investor interest. These funds have recorded over $160 million in net inflows over the past week. During that period, four trading days registered positive inflows, while only one day posted net outflows.

Buterin’s ETH Sales

On the other hand, Vitalik Buterin reduced some of his ETH holdings earlier this year. The Ethereum co-founder sold more Ether than he had originally planned. Buterin had previously announced a plan to sell 16,384 ETH, but on-chain data found total disposals reached about 18,684 ETH.

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The entire stash is worth over $38 million. The sales began in early February and occurred in several stages as ETH was gradually sold from his wallets. Buterin said the funds would be used to support open-source software and hardware development, privacy tools, and security-focused infrastructure projects. He also described the move as part of a period of “mild austerity” for the Ethereum Foundation.