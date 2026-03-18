Bitcoin No Longer a High-Beta Play – But Still Not a Safe Haven, QCP Warns

Bitcoin was trading below $72,000 on Wednesday after failing to hold within its post-shock range but showing limited ability to build momentum beyond its recent high.

According to a market update by QCP Capital, the cryptocurrency is no longer trading like a pure high-beta risk asset, but it is not yet attracting consistent safe-haven flows either.

Macro Dominance Grows

The broader market remains under pressure, although declines have been relatively contained compared to other macro-sensitive risk assets. The dip-buying activity at the lower end of the range has continued, while spot market volumes remain low. Such a trend indicates that near-term price direction is being driven primarily by macroeconomic factors rather than crypto-specific developments, QCP Capital explained.

In derivatives markets, the options backdrop remains firm but defensive, as 30-day implied volatility hovered around the 50 level. Still above both 10-day and 30-day realised volatility, maintained positive carry, and supported premium-selling strategies. The term structure is mildly in “contango,” though slightly softer on the day, while 30-day risk reversals continue to show higher demand for downside protection, as puts are priced richer than calls.

Skew levels are not at extremes, but implied volatility remains high relative to recent history. This means that volatility conditions are not significantly dislocated. The overall options surface points to a defensive positioning, as negative front-end skew and a residual geopolitical premium are embedded further along the curve.

Macro conditions remain the dominant influence, and the market is focused on a week for central bank decisions. The US Federal Reserve is set to conclude its March policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England on Thursday.

Expectations for monetary easing have been reduced as rising oil prices complicate the outlook for rate cuts, despite softer growth and labor market data. Oil prices are holding near the $100 level, and ongoing tensions in the Gulf are contributing to a stagflationary backdrop across global markets.

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In this environment, QCP said that while Bitcoin is no longer trading purely as a high-beta risk asset, it has also not established itself as a consistent safe-haven, and its range-bound behavior is likely to persist until greater clarity emerges on monetary policy or geopolitical developments.

Downside Liquidity Expansion Risks

According to a Bitunix analyst, Bitcoin has entered a high-level consolidation phase after sweeping overhead liquidity. In a statement to CryptoPotato, they explained that the 75,000-76,000 zone represents a clear concentration of short-side liquidity, acting as a near-term resistance band subject to repeated testing.

“On the downside, the 72,800 level serves as a critical demand cluster, where long positioning overlaps with structural support. A breakdown below this region would likely trigger liquidity expansion toward 71,500-72,000, increasing the probability of cascading liquidations.”