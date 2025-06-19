Crypto traders have been gripped by fresh pessimism as Bitcoin’s market sentiment plunges to its most bearish reading since early April.

However, according to market intelligence platform Santiment, this very gloom could set the stage for an unexpected rally, echoing a familiar pattern where deep fear turns into the fuel for Bitcoin’s next push up the price ladder.

Sentiment Mirrors April Lows

Fresh data from Santiment shows that for the first time in over two months, bearish comments on social media slightly outnumber bullish ones, with a ratio of 1.03 negative takes for every positive one. “This is typically a bullish sign,” stated the on-chain analytics firm.

The last time such a scenario played out, fears over new punitive tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on numerous U.S. trade partners dragged BTC below $75,000. But while sentiment flipped sharply negative, the king cryptocurrency quickly rebounded once anxiety peaked.

Pointing to that April low as a textbook example of contrarian signals, Santiment declared, “markets historically move in the opposite direction of retail’s expectations.”

This latest mood dip comes at a time when macro tensions are unsettling traders. Market watcher Axel Adler Jr. reported that European equity markets had opened lower amid mounting geopolitical risks, including possible U.S. military action against Iran.

Furthermore, while the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady between 4.25% and 4.5%, as had been largely expected, the news was delivered alongside a cautious outlook. The Fed upgraded its inflation forecast to 3%, cut its 2025 GDP projection to 1.4%, and is facing ongoing public criticism from President Trump, adding layers of uncertainty.

Price Holding Steady

Bitcoin’s price, hovering around $104,800 at this writing, reflects this stagnation, showing minimal reaction to the Fed remarks. The asset lost just 0.3% of its value in the last 24 hours, with the only sign of wear coming from a 2.8% drop over the past seven days, slightly worse than the broader crypto market’s 2% loss in that period.

Adler expressed more pessimism, pointing out that Bitcoin, which is currently considered a risk asset, could face accelerated selling pressure if Middle East tensions worsen and trigger a flight to safer havens. Technical voices such as Ed_NL also warned that the asset could still revisit key lower levels, with a possible double correction pattern echoing the chop from the summer of 2024.

Looking at the bigger picture, however, fundamentals remain supportive. On June 18, Fidelity reported that the ancient, long-unmoved Bitcoin supply continues to grow faster than new issuance, highlighting strong holder conviction despite near-term jitters.

Meanwhile, institutional appetite is also showing few signs of cooling, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording over $1.4 billion in fresh inflows over the past week.