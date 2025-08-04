Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has surged to a record 127.6 trillion this week, as computational force securing the network continues to grow.

However, a downward adjustment is anticipated on August 9, as forecasts indicate a 3% decline to approximately 123.7 trillion, according to CoinWarz.

BTC Mining Just Got Harder Than Ever

The adjustment comes as the average block time edges up to 10 minutes and 20 seconds, which is slightly more than the protocol’s target of 10 minutes. These biweekly recalibrations are a core feature of Bitcoin’s design that makes sure block issuance remains steady regardless of fluctuations in mining power.

Throughout June, the mining difficulty declined before reaching a low of 116.9 trillion. The metric has resumed its long-term upward trend, and the rebound aligns with renewed miner activity, even as the mining environment grows more competitive.

Interestingly, this increase in difficulty has not dampened miner earnings. Data shows that profitability has climbed to a post-halving high of $52.63 million per exahash per day, defying the usual correlation between rising difficulty and tighter margins.

Experts believe the decoupling between difficulty and miner profitability could signal a new phase for Bitcoin, driven by either steady price strength or advancements in mining performance.

The rise in mining difficulty contributes to BTC’s high stock-to-flow ratio. This figure is currently estimated to be twice that of gold, which highlights its built-in scarcity and resistance to inflation. With around 94% of BTC already mined, each new adjustment helps ensure consistent issuance while guarding against overproduction, a mechanism that insulates Bitcoin’s price from the kind of dilution that plagues traditional commodities like silver.

BTC Drops 4% Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Bitcoin declined roughly 4% over the past week as tensions escalated between the U.S. and Russia. The intensified geopolitical stress fueled increased selling activity, which pushed prices lower. However, Bitcoin has now entered a crucial support zone, which analysts believe could provide near-term stability despite ongoing bearish sentiment.

In fact, CryptoQuant said that Bitcoin’s current market structure remains largely bullish as long-term holders (LTH) continue to show strong conviction despite recent price fluctuations. The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric for LTHs remains above 0.5, hinting that this group is still sitting on substantial unrealized gains and is not inclined to sell. Their confidence is providing a strong foundation for Bitcoin’s price, which is holding steady near the $104,000 level.

On the other hand, short-term holders (STH) are operating near breakeven levels, meaning they are more likely to sell during upward moves, which could put some short-term pressure on the market. While short-term selling could trigger minor corrections, CryptoQuant said that the broader trend remains intact, with long-term accumulation continuing to drive momentum.