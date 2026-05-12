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Bitcoin Market Structure Continues to Improve as Bullish Undertones Build: Glassnode

Bitcoin momentum above $80,000 is slowly building as its market structure improves, according to Glassnode analysis.
Martin Young

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Bitcoin has spent the last week grinding higher from around $78,000 to top $82,000 twice, with buyers “continuing to absorb pullbacks even as momentum started to cool near local highs,” reported Glassnode on Monday.

The asset dipped below $81,000 briefly in early trading in Asia on Tuesday, but there has been “strong bullish sentiment” and “heightened conviction” in upward price movements, it added.

The analytics provider noted that spot trading volume has increased, suggesting recent price movements are “gaining traction with stronger investor participation.”

Bullish Undertones Are Building

This means that BTC’s market structure continues to improve, supported by stronger on-chain activity, healthier profitability, and more stable holder positioning, the analysts concluded.

“While bullish undertones are building, softer capital inflows and cautious sentiment indicate the market remains sensitive to shifts in risk appetite.”

Swissblock reported on Tuesday that Bitcoin is “still at full momentum” with the latest reset looking similar to previous failed ignition attempts.

“Bitcoin has now consolidated inside the cost-basis battlefield while momentum remains structurally strong. As long as momentum stays above the transition area, bulls retain control.”

Alphractal founder and CEO Joao Wedson observed that the 30-day change in exchange reserves paints a different picture, with BTC falling every time this metric turns positive. Bitcoin entering exchanges is usually a sign of investors preparing to sell or short the asset.

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Meanwhile, permabull ‘Sykodelic’ remained upbeat as ever, saying that there have been no hard rejections, no massive sell-offs, and no weak price action. “What we have had are small rejections and then higher highs.”

They observed that BTC is now above the bull market support band, the true market mean, and the short-term holder cost basis for ten days, including a daily close above the 200-day exponential moving average.

“The wider market is fully risk on, and I am expecting $85,000 to be breached, likely this week,” they predicted.

BTC Price Outlook

The asset had taken a dip on the day, falling from another retest of $82,000 to $81,100 at the time of writing.

The asset has been sideways for the past seven days, but has gained more than 13% over the past month. It has been in a slow but steady upward trend for the past six weeks.

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About the author

Martin Young
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Martin has been writing on cybersecurity and infotech for over two decades. He has previous trading experience and has been covering developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry since 2017.