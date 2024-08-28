The realized capitalization of Bitcoin long-term holders (LTH) surpassed $10 billion this week for the first time ever. This highlighted the growing confidence among investors who hold the asset for extended periods, typically more than 155 days.

The LTH metric is particularly crucial because it reflects the conviction of these holders in Bitcoin’s long-term potential, as they are less likely to sell during short-term market fluctuations.

$10 Billion Milestone

The latest surge in realized capitalization essentially signified a broader trend of increasing maturity in the Bitcoin market, where more capital is being held by those who believe in the asset’s enduring value, according to CryptoQuant contributor Amr Taha’s analysis.

Another analyst, Alex Adler, weighed on the significant reduction in selling pressure from LTH of Bitcoin and noted that it has decreased 3.7 times since the asset started trading below the price level of $69,000. This decline indicates that a significant portion of these holders are less inclined to sell their Bitcoin at current levels, demonstrating increased confidence in the asset’s trajectory.

It’s important to remember that a ratio below 1 suggests that sales are occurring at a loss, so this decrease in selling pressure implies that fewer long-term holders are willing to part with their Bitcoin at a loss.

Volatility Ahead?

Both on-chain data and the perpetual futures market are showing signs of stabilization, with profit and loss-taking activities dwindling and funding rates returning to neutrality across digital assets.

As per Glassnode’s observation, this pattern highlighted a significant decrease in speculative actions among market investors, spanning various asset classes. Meanwhile, the market has also remained in a structural downtrend for over five months, indicating a period of consolidation. Historically, these calm phases are usually brief, often leading to a rise in volatility.

“Market speculation remains relatively subdued for Bitcoin, with investors locking in only marginal profit and losses, and a reset across perpetual swap markets. Historically, periods of quiet and calm market structure are short-lived, and often precede an expectation for heightened volatility.”