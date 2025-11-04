Bitcoin Liquidity Thins as US Govt Shutdown Drives an On-Chain Flight to Stablecoins

Bitcoin’s liquidity is drying up as the ongoing U.S. government shutdown enters its second month, freezing federal flows and rattling crypto prices.

This fiscal gridlock is forcing a major shift in investor behavior, moving capital toward the perceived safety of stablecoins and away from more volatile digital assets.

On-Chain Data Points to Defensive Moves

Analysis from XWIN Research Japan indicates that the ongoing U.S. government shutdown is causing visible disruptions in the crypto markets, with key Bitcoin metrics displaying warning signs. Their data shows that the amount of BTC held on exchanges has increased for the first time in six weeks, a movement that often suggests investors are preparing to sell.

At the same time, miners of the flagship cryptocurrency are being squeezed, with their collective reserves falling to the lowest point since mid-2025, indicating they are likely offloading parts of their stash to cover costs as government energy subsidies and tax credits remain suspended.

However, the most telling signal is the record number of stablecoin withdrawal transactions from trading platforms, with XWIN describing it as a mass move into “dollar-pegged safety.”

In its assessment, this three-part pattern, rising exchange reserves, falling miner reserves, and record stablecoin exits, paints a consistent picture: a broad retreat from speculative assets.

“Capital is moving out of risk, and on-chain liquidity is contracting,” wrote the research platform.

Investor sentiment has also deteriorated significantly, mirroring this shift. The Fear & Greed Index has fallen back into the “Extreme Fear” zone, levels last seen during the 2023 banking liquidity crisis, reflecting deep anxiety across the trading landscape.

You may also like:

Now, XWIN analysts are proposing that while there may be a temporary rebound when the fiscal standoff ends, on-chain data suggests that it may take a while longer before capital and confidence go back to pre-shutdown levels.

“For Bitcoin, this period is not a simple dip to buy — it’s a stress test of conviction, liquidity, and patience in a market shaped by fiscal dysfunction,” they noted.

A Market Awash with Dry Powder and Fear

While on-chain activity slows, a separate data point from market observer JA Maartunn has added a layer of complexity. He noted that stablecoin inflows to Binance have hit a record $7.3 billion over 30 days, a level not seen since December 2024, just before BTC rallied from a then all-time high of $67,000 to $108,000.

According to him, the trend hints that traders are stockpiling “dry powder” for future opportunities, which could fuel volatility when deployed.

However, this buildup of potential buying power exists alongside a market in some distress. In the last 24 hours, the total crypto market value has fallen 4.0% to $3.54 trillion. Bitcoin itself is down 3.3%, trading around $104,100 at the time of this writing, while major altcoins like Ethereum and Solana have seen larger drops of over 6.2% and 11.1%, respectively.