Bitcoin Leverage Flush Wipes Out $8B in Open Interest as Whales Accumulate

A brutal leverage wipeout pushed Bitcoin into a “value zone,” with capitulating traders and mid-sized whales quietly buying the dip.
Wayne Jones
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 @ 17:10 UTC

Bitcoin (BTC) is showing tentative signs of stabilization after a turbulent month, with a massive $8 billion evaporation from futures markets signaling a painful but necessary cleansing of excessive speculation.

This dramatic leverage reset, combined with steady accumulation by larger investors, suggests the foundation for a potential recovery is being laid, even as prices tread well below recent peaks.

Bitcoin Price Mounts Necessary Market Reset

Over the past month, the cryptocurrency derivatives landscape underwent a significant transformation. Data from CryptoQuant indicates the total open interest in Bitcoin futures contracts dropped from approximately $37 billion to around $29 billion.

According to XWIN Research Japan, this sharp decline points to a widespread liquidation of leveraged positions, effectively forcing out over-optimistic traders and reducing systemic risk within the market.

The flush-out was accompanied by a notable shift in investor behavior. XWIN’s analytics revealed that mid-sized investors have been consistently adding to their holdings in the 10 to 1,000 BTC range. At the same time, short-term holders have been realizing substantial losses, exceeding $900 million daily, a classic indicator of market capitulation.

This period of stress has pushed key market value metrics into what the analysts termed a “value zone.” The MVRV ratio, which compares Bitcoin’s market cap to its realized cap, has fallen to 1.54, a level that has frequently coincided with price rebounds in the past.

The overall mood remains deeply pessimistic, with the Fear & Greed Index recently hitting a nine-month low. However, this negative sentiment appears at potential turning points, as shared by Ted Pillows, who noted that “capitulation precedes relief” and that seller exhaustion can create conditions for a bullish recovery.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price showed a 20% drop over the past month and is currently changing hands near $91,000. In the last 24 hours, the leading market cap crypto managed a 5% gain on a trading range situated between $86,500 and $91,800.

Market observers are closely watching specific price levels for clues on future direction. As noted by Daan Crypto Trades, a significant pocket of liquidity appears to have formed in the $97,000 to $98,000 zone, a region that previously witnessed heavy selling.

Reclaiming the $93,000-$94,000 area is seen by some as the step before the path towards a psychologically important $100,000 mark.

About the author

Wayne Jones

Wayne is a dynamic part-time trader with an impressive eye for detail. His passion for understanding financial systems has led to an intriguing interest in blockchain technology, and he enjoys exploring and writing about cryptocurrencies. Possessing a keen intellect and diligent work ethic, he stays up-to-date on the latest industry trends, regularly sharing his insights in articles and professional presentations.