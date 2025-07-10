Veteran Bitcoin (BTC) evangelist Max Keiser has reignited bullish sentiment in the crypto community with a renewed call that the OG cryptocurrency will reach $220,000 before the end of 2025.

In a series of posts on X, he stressed that his forecast, once seen as outlandish, now appears increasingly plausible, especially following BTC’s new all-time high of $112,152, reached just hours earlier.

$220K BTC Call Gains New Momentum

Keiser first floated his $220,000 prediction in December 2022 during an interview with Daniela Cambone. At the time, the digital asset market was caught in a debilitating “crypto winter,” with its overall value plummeting from $3 trillion to under $1 trillion and BTC sinking to five-digit lows.

The former broadcaster is now circling back to the projection, pointing out that the price of Bitcoin has increased 700% since his sit-down with Cambone.

“Bitcoin up 700% since this interview 2 years ago (and $220,000 in 2025 looks likely),” Keiser wrote on X.

While skeptics challenged his thesis two years ago, BTC’s current price is lending it credibility. “$220,000 in 2025,” he reiterated in another post.

The number one cryptocurrency recently chalked up a new all-time high, after initially surging past $109,000 following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 9, demanding the Federal Reserve execute the “biggest interest rate cut in history.”

Analysts at the Kobeissi Letter warned that such an unprecedented cut, while potentially saving $174 billion in near-term interest and slashing mortgage rates, could supercharge inflation, possibly benefiting riskier assets like Bitcoin.

This macro bombshell shattered weeks of consolidation between $105,000 and $110,000, decisively propelling BTC past its old peak. Market intelligence firm Santiment pinpointed the breakout’s contrarian nature, noting it occurred precisely when “many retailers had been dropping out due to boredom or disbelief,” a classic signal of smart money accumulation preceding major rallies.

Keiser Holds Back on Timing to Avoid Investor ‘Fear’

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin was trading near $111,090, and showing modest momentum, with gains of 2.1% in the last 24 hours and 1.8% over the past week.

While Keiser’s $220,000 target remains highly ambitious, his conviction has been constant through the asset’s ups and downs. However, he has intriguingly hinted at withholding the precise timing of his prediction, suggesting the full picture might unsettle investors.

“I pause before giving exact timing of price targets not to scare people,” Keiser admitted in one post, adding more emphatically in another, “If I gave you both the price and date most of you would be scared.”