Bitcoin broke the massive psychological barrier of $100,000 for the first time this week, marking a historic milestone. However, its journey beyond the milestone was brief, as the cryptocurrency experienced a flash crash to below $92,000.

The recovery was swift, with Bitcoin currently trading near $98,000. Data from CryptoQuant suggest that the rally is supported by decreasing BTC supply on exchanges and sustained demand, indicating the current uptrend could be sustainable.

Bitcoin Outflow From Exchanges

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, there is a significant trend in Bitcoin exchange netflows, signaling potential bullish momentum in the market. Negative flows, indicating more Bitcoin leaving exchanges than entering, have intensified since late October, suggesting that whales are transferring their holdings to long-term storage.

This movement reduces the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges, easing selling pressure and creating conditions for price appreciation. The trend aligns with Bitcoin’s recent surge beyond the $100,000 mark, supported by decreasing exchange supply and sustained demand.

However, CryptoQuant cautions that as prices approach higher levels, profit-taking could introduce short-term volatility. For long-term investors, the shrinking supply paired with steady demand strengthens the case for further gains.

Retail Demand for Bitcoin

There has also been a surge in retail investor demand for Bitcoin, with the 30-day demand change reaching its highest level since 2020. CryptoQuant said that this heightened retail interest has boosted ongoing market demand, even as some long-term holders begin taking profits.

Historically, increased retail participation has often signaled a potential local top, but it also reflects growing market engagement. Bitcoin’s sideways trading phase suggested that retail demand could taper off gradually, though a breakthrough past the $100,000 level is now expected to reignite enthusiasm and potentially drive a euphoric market phase.

“Monitoring the interplay between retail and institutional activity during this phase will be crucial, as strong retail participation often signals heightened market optimism, while institutional interest provides the foundation for sustained momentum.”