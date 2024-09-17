Bitcoin layer-2 scaling solution Stacks is bringing its flagship product, sBTC, into the layer-1 Aptos network.

According to an official announcement by the Aptos Foundation, a non-profit organization developing the Aptos network, the leading cryptocurrency will become useable on decentralized applications (dApps) built on the Aptos blockchain.

sBTC Enters Aptos

Bitcoin inherently enables solely peer-to-peer money transfer, limiting its usage. However, with the introduction of layer-2 solutions like Stacks, the cryptocurrency can become useable for other blockchain-focused endeavors. Stacks’ sBTC is a programmable 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset that allows the decentralized usage of the leading crypto asset.

The latest initiative benefits the Stacks and Aptos ecosystems. For Stacks, launching sBTC on the L1 blockchain will allow developers to deploy dApps using the Move programming language. On the other hand, Aptos’ developers and users will be able to tap into Bitcoin’s renowned security and established presence on the world’s largest blockchain.

Highlighting how Stacks and Aptos will benefit from the integration, Aptos Foundation’s Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships, Bashar Lazaar, said:

The integration of sBTC onto Aptos is a critical next step for the Aptos ecosystem, and Bitcoin’s real-world utility. This integration instantly makes Bitcoin highly capable beyond a store of value, allowing for its use in complex smart contracts and decentralized applications. We’re not just theorizing about Bitcoin’s potential – we’re putting it into action across a wide range of real-world deployments, powered by Move on Aptos and a peerless L1 tech stack.

The integration will also enable Bitcoin holders to boost their asset utility by partaking in various endeavors open to the Aptos community, such as gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and DeFi.

Aptos Welcomes More Projects

Aptos’ latest move to welcome Stacks into its ecosystem demonstrates its commitment to onboarding blockchain projects that benefit users and developers.

Last month, the leading stablecoin issuer Tether revealed plans to launch its USDT stablecoin on the L1 blockchain to enable ultra-low gas fees and broader accessibility. Months ago, the dWallet Network brought its suite of services to Aptos, allowing users to perform multi-chain Web3 interactions.