Altvest Capital Limited has become the first publicly traded company in Africa to adopt Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

The company announced its initial investment in Bitcoin (BTC) as part of a broader treasury management strategy, which aims to strengthen financial resilience, preserve shareholder value, and gain direct exposure to the world’s largest crypto asset.

Bitcoin as Treasury Asset

The company cited Bitcoin’s characteristics as its motive behind the announcement. This includes its scarcity – capped at 21 million BTC – which positions it as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, particularly relevant given the depreciation risks associated with the South African Rand.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s decentralization and censorship-resistant nature provide a level of security unmatched by other cryptocurrencies, while its increasing institutional adoption worldwide validates its legitimacy as a store of value.

According to the official press release, Altvest’s board conducted a comprehensive risk assessment before making this investment, concluding that Bitcoin aligns with its alternative asset philosophy, which prioritizes long-term growth and macroeconomic risk mitigation. The company has also implemented a structured risk management framework to monitor and optimize its Bitcoin exposure in line with treasury objectives.

Altvest said that while many digital assets do not meet its strict investment criteria due to inflationary supply mechanisms, centralized governance structures, and regulatory uncertainties – Bitcoin stands out as the only viable option.

“Bitcoin is fundamentally different from other digital assets. It is the only truly decentralized, scarce, and globally recognized digital asset that aligns with Altvest’s investment philosophy. We see Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset that enhances our treasury portfolio while providing a hedge against economic instability and currency depreciation.”

Growing Corporate Shift Toward Bitcoin Reserves

Altvest’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury asset aligns with a broader corporate shift toward digital asset reserves. The trend was catalyzed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which began purchasing Bitcoin in 2020 and has since accumulated 478,740 BTC, which is now worth more than $47 billion.

Tokyo-based Metaplanet joined the wave in April last year, amassing 2,100 BTC worth nearly $200 million. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, the company plans to expand its holdings to 10,000 BTC.