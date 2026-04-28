Bitcoin Investors Beware: Will History Repeat and BTC Drop After Tomorrow’s FOMC Meeting?

Some of the price declines for BTC came even after the Fed actually lowered the interest rates.

In what is expected to be one of the most eventful economic weeks of 2026, arguably the most notable event will take place tomorrow evening when the US Federal Reserve will announce whether it has made any interest rate changes and its future plans.

Although experts are convinced the rates will be left untouched, history has shown that BTC tends to go volatile in the days after the meetings, mostly heading south.

Will BTC Dip Again?

Popular crypto analyst Crypto Rover has observed this pattern, which began at least in the middle of last year. He outlined a chart showing that the cryptocurrency dropped after “every single Fed meeting” since July 2025.

Moreover, he predicted that tomorrow’s FOMC is “unlikely to be any different,” as bitcoin could drop further. The asset pumped to $79,500 on a couple of occasions in the past week or so, but was rejected both times and now sits around $77,000.

BRACE YOURSELF BITCOIN HOLDERS! I’ve been tracking Bitcoin price action around every FOMC meeting since July 2025. The pattern is brutal. Every single Fed meeting since then has triggered a hard drop in $BTC. No exceptions. Tomorrow’s FOMC is unlikely to be any different.… pic.twitter.com/Wf2As6cNXg — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) April 28, 2026

The chart above outlines several big daily price drops in the first week or so after all previous meetings. What’s particularly worrying is that the Federal Reserve actually reduced the rates by 25 bps on three separate occasions in late 2025. Although lower interest rates are typically regarded as bullish for risk-on assets like BTC, the cryptocurrency actually dipped after those cuts as well.

Or Maybe Not?

Another analyst outlined a different perspective, basing their prediction on the fact that this is likely to be Jerome Powell’s last FOMC meeting. Consequently, they noted that there could be a “possible Powell farewell rally” after Wednesday.

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Meanwhile, Bitfinex analysts shared their opinion in an email to CryptoPotato, indicating that markets will “favor a phase of consolidation or even a technical retest of the $75,000 level” heading into the FOMC meeting. Once it concludes, though, BTC could rise above $80,000 for the first time in almost three months.