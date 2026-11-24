Investor behavior in Bitcoin is showing signs of a shift. CryptoQuant found that mid-size investor deposits to Binance averaged 6,400 BTC over the past seven days as the price went through significant volatility.

The latest spike is the fifth time inflows from this group have crossed 5,000 BTC in 2026.

Reversal Signs?

Similar surges earlier this year, particularly in February and July, were followed by Bitcoin rallies of around 22% and 44%, respectively, although such movements do not guarantee another recovery, CryptoQuant explained.

Meanwhile, exchange flows on November 21 showed a significant withdrawal of Bitcoin, as Binance recorded $680 million in net outflows, Coinbase $373 million, and Bybit $103 million. This brought the combined figure to $1.156 billion. Kraken bucked the trend. In fact, the platform recorded $478 million in net inflows, partially offsetting the withdrawals.

Across all four exchanges, net outflows stood at $678 million. Binance accounted for the largest share of withdrawals and represented nearly 59% of the combined outflows from the three exchanges. Mid-size investors are sending more Bitcoin to Binance, while large amounts leave exchanges. This could ease selling pressure, but a recovery is far from certain.

Next Move

Bitcoin’s recovery after briefly dropping into the mid-$55,000 range still faces several hurdles. High interest rates, ETF outflows, and traders closing positions continue to weigh on the market. US spot Bitcoin ETFs alone recorded roughly $1.13 billion in outflows between November 17 and 19, a separate analysis indicated.

Additionally, the Exchange Whale Ratio is sitting near 0.25, which means that the ten largest inflows account for around a quarter of all BTC entering exchanges. That suggests large transactions make up a significant share of inflows, although it does not mean those coins have been sold. Miner activity also needs attention. The latest Miner-to-Exchange Flow reading stands at about 41.67 BTC, following a spike earlier in November. However, the earlier movement was largely driven by Antpool and should not be mistaken for widespread miner selling.

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CryptoQuant went on to outline several possible year-end outcomes, ranging from $42,000 to $85,000 depending on interest rates, ETF flows, and buying demand. The December 8-9 Federal Reserve meeting could prove important for market direction.