After a brief two-day hiatus, the primary cryptocurrency stepped on the gas pedal once again, hitting a fresh peak at over $119,400.

The latest price surge came after Strategy’s former CEO hinted about another purchase, while the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad said he is going to buy more asap.

The new peak came minutes ago when BTC jumped to the aforementioned level of $119,400 after slipping back down to $117,000 yesterday. Today’s surge seems somewhat unexpected, at least when viewed from a macroeconomic point of view.

After all, the US imposed a new set of tariffs against the EU and Mexico yesterday, at a rate of 30%. Similar instances in the past resulted in price declines, not new peaks.

However, bitcoin seems immune to Trump’s global policy at the moment. The cryptocurrency added more than $11,000 since Wednesday, when it stood calmly at $108,000. In the following days, the asset broke into uncharted territory on multiple occasions, including the Friday peak of almost $119,000. You can check some of the possible reasons behind this impressive conclusion of the entire week here.

Earlier today, Michael Saylor, the co-founder and bitcoin champion of Startegy, hinted that the company had made another purchase recently after failing to announce a new buy last Monday (which is a rare occasion). Strategy’s purchases since the US elections are announced each Monday, so please make sure to check our site tomorrow for updates.

Some weeks you don’t just HODL. pic.twitter.com/PXC7cE3zbq — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 13, 2025

Before that, Robert Kiyosaki urged people to study bitcoin as it could be “your path to becoming a millionaire.” Additionally, he praised the asset for trading above $117,000 (at the time) and said he was “going to buy one more bitcoin asap.”

YAY: Bitcoin over $117 K a coin. Going to buy one more Bitcoin asap. It’s never been easier to become rich…. even a millionaire. Please study, learn, and find out if Bitcoin is your path to becoming a millionaire. Take care. I love my BITCOINS…. all of them. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 13, 2025

The author of the bestseller Rich Dad, Poor Dad has become a prominent and vocal proponent of BTC, advising people to invest more in it for several years.