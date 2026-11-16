Bitcoin options traders are increasingly preparing for another leg down, as $60,000 emerges as a key level to watch after last week’s sharp selloff.

Data from Deribit revealed that the $60,000 strike has the largest concentration of put open interest across all expiry dates, which puts it roughly 7% below Bitcoin’s current price of around $64,500. The positioning indicates that traders are looking for protection against further losses rather than betting on an immediate recovery.

Next Big Test?

The world’s largest crypto asset dropped 13% over the past week and briefly touched nearly $62,000 over the weekend before recovering some ground. The pressure was particularly visible in the options market, where demand for puts surged as investors rushed to hedge their exposure in thin trading conditions.

Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, said the put-call pricing difference for options expiring Friday reached 25 points in favor of puts during the decline. She also pointed to $60,000 as an important support level, and identified that it has held up twice this year and throughout 2024.

However, a clear break below it could leave the crypto asset exposed to a much deeper decline. The next major support is potentially sitting near $40,000. The broader market backdrop is doing little to help.

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, for instance, have recorded almost $3 billion in outflows since October 29, following the $6.3 billion Binance hack. November is shaping up to be the worst month for these funds since June. Meanwhile, expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy have added pressure, and traders are increasing their bets on rate hikes in 2027. Bitcoin is also struggling to attract attention as investors pull back from riskier assets amid economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence trade.

Koinly CEO Robin Singh said the crypto asset lacks a clear catalyst to bring buyers back into the market.

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Signs of a Rebound

But not everyone expects the weakness to last. Crypto Patel said that if Bitcoin manages to hold the $62,000 support level in the near term, a relief rally toward the $70,000-$75,000 range could soon follow in the coming days.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s daily RSI has dropped to around 19, a level that Doctor Profit described as extremely oversold, which adds to the possibility that the recent selloff is nearing exhaustion.

The analyst also found that the weekly RSI has slipped to roughly 43, putting it slightly into oversold territory. But the greater detail is a triple bottom in the daily RSI, a pattern that marked local price bottoms in recent months. Doctor Profit considers this a major reason to believe that the asset may be starting to form another local bottom.