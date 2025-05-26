In a world where capitalists dominate most economies, people are constantly searching for ways to accumulate wealth. Bitcoin presents an easy path for this, according to finance guru and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki.

The Rich Dad, Poor Dad author believes bitcoin (BTC) has made it so easy for anyone to get rich and insists more people should be buying the digital asset.

“Don’t Be a Yellow Banana”

Kiyosaki insists that even as little as .01 BTC is going to be priceless in two years and would likely make any investor very rich. Hence, he is baffled that everyone is not buying and holding BTC.

He acknowledged that BTC goes up and down, as does real life. However, with only 2.1 million BTC left to be mined, the cryptocurrency’s price is bound to enter the “banana zone.” Raoul Paul, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision Group and Global Macro Investor, describes the banana zone as a period of rapid price increase during which BTC records new highs very often. This is usually a price discovery phase during a bull market.

Kiyosaki says people who would miss the easiest time in history to become rich and financially free via bitcoin are yellow bananas.

“Don’t be a yellow banana. Open your eyes and your mind and listen to people like Raoul Pal, Michael Saylor, Anthony Pompliano, and many others, then follow content on Bitcoin Zella and look into the future of money,” he urged his followers.

Obeying The Laws of Money

The Rich Dad author’s latest words come shortly after he advised people not to break the two most important laws of money. The first law is Gresham’s, which states that bad money drives out good money. The second, Metcalfe’s Law of networks, postulates that the value of a service or product increases as more people use it.

Kiyosaki asserted that most people are poor because they are breaking those two laws when applied to the monetary system. He said he invests in Bitcoin because it is a network, whereas most cryptocurrencies are not.

The finance guru says he does not save U.S. dollars because the currency violates Gresham’s law. Likewise, he does not put his money in shit coins without networks because they violate Metcalfe’s law. He keeps saving gold, silver, and BTC because they obey the laws.